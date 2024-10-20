Diablo 4 Season 6 Feat of Strength achievement and titles confirmed

The release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion breathed new life into Diablo 4 and Season 6 is well underway, with players setting out to uncover everything it has to offer. As part of that, the traditional Feat of Strength achievement and associated titles have been uncovered.

Each season the Feat of Strength achievement remains secret, not showing in the achievement log until players have managed to complete it. As first reported by Wowhead, this time around, the community is working towards Zakarum’s Ally, a reference to the game’s Church of Light.

Article continues after ad

In return, players will be rewarded with the Zakarum’s prefix title and the Hope suffix title to use on their characters. In order to achieve this, you have to complete every Journey objective for the Season of Hatred, a lengthy process that requires a dedicated and focused approach to gameplay.

Wowhead

Divided into seven chapters, the Season 6 Journey asks players to complete tasks across a wide variety of disciplines. These can include anything from completing Dungeons, World Events and Cellars, to increasing standing with the Zakarum Remnants, crafting Elixirs and learning Recipes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In total, there are 69 objectives to complete in this Season’s Journey and you’ll need to do every one of them to get the titles, something which becomes reasonably difficult in the final few Chapters. In better news, you should be able to complete the first Chapters easily, just by playing the usual gameplay loops.

There is no confirmation yet on exactly how long you’ll have to get it all done, with the release date for Season 7 not yet confirmed by Blizzard. Most estimates likely place its eventual arrival for some time in January, so you have plenty of time to tick all the boxes.

Article continues after ad

Check out our guides to the best builds for Barbarian, Necromancer and Druid, to make sure you’re getting the most out of your chosen class. Looking for some more Strongholds to conquer? We’ve marked all of their locations in one handy place.