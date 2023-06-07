Diablo 4: All Stronghold Locations

In this guide, we’ve listed down all the Stronghold Locations in Diablo 4 for you to collect all the incredible loot after fighting the monsters and their bosses.

Strongholds are a new addition in Diablo 4. They are basically quite challenging areas or regions in the game where monsters and bosses galore, and not to forget, amazing loot.

The game features more than 10 Strongholds spread across the entire map. The loot you get after defeating all the wicked monsters and bosses in these regions will come in handy to level up the class you’re playing as.

Having said that, here is a rundown of all the Stronghold locations in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Murmuring Obols can reward you with some powerful weapons and items.

How many Strongholds are there in Diablo 4?

In Diablo 4, there are 15 Strongholds in total, three in each of the five regions available in the game.

You can easily access these areas by fast traveling to the different regions in the game, using Waypoints.

All Stronghold locations in Diablo 4

All the Strongholds in Diablo 4 are spread across the five major regions: Dry Steppes, Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Kehjistan, and Scosglen.

Here are the locations of each of these Stronghold locations in Diablo 4:

Dry Steppes Strongholds

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io There are three Strongholds in the Dry Steppes region.

Ruins of Qara-Yisu : To clear this Southeastern Stronghold, you’ll need to find and destroy three Infernal Spires, which will wake up Utulku, a shaman. Defeat this boss to clear the section.

: To clear this Southeastern Stronghold, you’ll need to find and destroy three Infernal Spires, which will wake up Utulku, a shaman. Defeat this boss to clear the section. Temple of Rot : Located in the Southwestern part of Dry Steppes, this Stronghold needs more work to clear. Kill all the monsters in The Garden, The Courtyard, and The Temple. Then, head over to the monster’s lair and kill it to clear the area.

: Located in the Southwestern part of Dry Steppes, this Stronghold needs more work to clear. Kill all the monsters in The Garden, The Courtyard, and The Temple. Then, head over to the monster’s lair and kill it to clear the area. The Onyx Watchtower: The Stronghold in the Central part of the region will first require you to kill all the bandits. Then, move towards the watchtower and from there, locate and kill Captain Ezmin and other minions to clear the area.

Fractured Peaks Strongholds

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io Fractured Peaks is the first playable region in Diablo 4.

Kor Dragan : This Stronghold is located in the Northern part of Fractured Peaks and requires you to be Level 25 at least. It is overrun with undead and you need to keep digging deeper and beat Nilcar to complete the Stronghold.

: This Stronghold is located in the Northern part of Fractured Peaks and requires you to be Level 25 at least. It is overrun with undead and you need to keep digging deeper and beat Nilcar to complete the Stronghold. Malnok : This Stronghold is located on the Eastern part of Fractured Peaks and requires you to be Level 18 at least. Defeat all the Ice Clan Stormcallers and finally Frosthorn to complete this Stronghold.

: This Stronghold is located on the Eastern part of Fractured Peaks and requires you to be Level 18 at least. Defeat all the Ice Clan Stormcallers and finally Frosthorn to complete this Stronghold. Nostrava: You can find this Strongohold in the Western part of the region and requires you to be Level 18 at least. You’ll need to destroy the Demonic Effigies after which three demons will show up. Defeat them to beat the Stronghold.

Hawezar Strongholds

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io Strongholds in Hawezar are easily accessible via Waypoints.

Crusaders’ Monument : This Stronghold is located in the Eastern part of Hawezar and requires you to be Level 35. Kill the undead near the monument, dig out the corpse, feed the Ritual Brazier and the Crusader Champions will be summoned. Fight three of them to clear the area.

: This Stronghold is located in the Eastern part of Hawezar and requires you to be Level 35. Kill the undead near the monument, dig out the corpse, feed the Ritual Brazier and the Crusader Champions will be summoned. Fight three of them to clear the area. Eriman’s Pyre : Located in the Northeastern part of Hawezar, this Stronghold will need you to speak to a ghost who will teach you the Fallen Overseer. Kill him and use his remains to extinguish Eriman’s Pyre. This will summon Duz’Agur’s spirit and defeat the boss to clear the area.

: Located in the Northeastern part of Hawezar, this Stronghold will need you to speak to a ghost who will teach you the Fallen Overseer. Kill him and use his remains to extinguish Eriman’s Pyre. This will summon Duz’Agur’s spirit and defeat the boss to clear the area. Vyersez: The third Stronghold of Hawezar is located in the Southern part. Destroy the Serpent’s Eyes to open up the door. Then, move further to find and kill Dianthus and you’ll clear the area.

Kehjistan Strongholds

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io Strongholds in the Kehjistan region are widely spread.

Alcarnus : Located Northeastern part of Kehjistan, this Stronghold needs you to go deep inside until you come across Rashta, the Mad Surgeon. After defeating, explore the Witch’s lair along with destroying the creatures to bring back Rashta’s Simulacrums. Destroy all of them and head back to the Lair of the Witch to finally defeat Rashta Reborn.

: Located Northeastern part of Kehjistan, this Stronghold needs you to go deep inside until you come across Rashta, the Mad Surgeon. After defeating, explore the Witch’s lair along with destroying the creatures to bring back Rashta’s Simulacrums. Destroy all of them and head back to the Lair of the Witch to finally defeat Rashta Reborn. Altar of Ruin : This Stronghold is located in the Northwestern part of the region and requires you to be at least Level 48.

: This Stronghold is located in the Northwestern part of the region and requires you to be at least Level 48. Omath’s Redoubt: Located in the Southern end of Kehjistan, this Stronghold requires you to defeat High Priestess Hadar to complete the area.

Scosglen Strongholds

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io Strongholds in Scosglen are located in three different corners of the region.

Hope’s Light : This Stronghold is located on the Northernmost peninsula of Scosglen and is not easy to reach. Once you manage to maneuver your way near the location, head into a lighthouse and eventually you’ll fight Tidewitch Ne’gana.

: This Stronghold is located on the Northernmost peninsula of Scosglen and is not easy to reach. Once you manage to maneuver your way near the location, head into a lighthouse and eventually you’ll fight Tidewitch Ne’gana. Moordaine Lodge : This Stronghold is located in the Eastern part of Scosglen, just above The Shrouded Moors. Once you start clearing the area, the Beast of Moordaine will get summoned and eventually you’ll need to beat Fionnir the Mad Druid for progression.

: This Stronghold is located in the Eastern part of Scosglen, just above The Shrouded Moors. Once you start clearing the area, the Beast of Moordaine will get summoned and eventually you’ll need to beat Fionnir the Mad Druid for progression. Tur Dulra: The third Stronghold is located on the Western edge of Scosglen. You need to find a tree with a Runestone and it will summon Druid Spirits. Free their souls and the Infernal Tormentor will arrive. Defeat him to complete the Stronghold.

So, there you have it — these are the locations of all the Strongholds you can find in Diablo 4. If you want to know about more class builds and the game in general, be sure to check our other guides and content:

