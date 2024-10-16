All Runewords in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred & how to use them

Runewords are back, being added to Diablo 4 in the Vessel of Hatred DLC, but how do they work and what does each Rune do?

Those who played Diablo 2 will remember Runewords as being a great way to unlock some unique powers and these have now been added to Diablo 4. Every Rune is an individual item that can be added to the socket of a weapon or a piece of armor. Each one features a different word and by adding multiple Runes to one piece of gear, you can create certain Runewords which each have their own special ability.

Article continues after ad

While it can be fun to experiment with different Runes many what every Runeword combination brings to the table. So we’ve got all the information you need below.

How do you use Runewords?

To use Runewords you need to mix Rune with two opposing types, Runes of Ritual and Runes of Invocation. Runes of Ritual will have glowing yellow symbols on them while Runes of Invocation feature purple symbols. Yellow Runes will instruct you to complete a certain task while the purple ones will signify the effect mixing those two Runes will have.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For example, a yellow Rune called “Zan” may ask you to cast your Ultimate Skill, while the purple Rune called “Ceh” might feature the power to summon a wolf follower, even though you’re not a Druid class.

Putting them together creates the Runeword ZanCeh and each time you cast your Ultimate Skill, it has the chance to summon the wolf. Mixing different Runewords is a fun and powerful way to make use of various skills your class may not otherwise have access to, and knowing which Runewords to use can complement your build nicely.

Article continues after ad

Be aware, that you’ll need a resource called “Offering” to trigger your Runeword ability, this is generated by your Rune of Ritual and consumed when your Rune of Invocation uses its power. This means that you’ll need to make sure you have enough Offering for your Runeword to trigger and will need to wait for it to build up again if it depletes.

Article continues after ad

As some Runes generate more Offering than they use, you can see an overflow where skills can be cast more than once within the same period without needing a cooldown.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto Rune of Rituals dictate what action you need to take.

All Runes in Diablo 4

Here’s every Rune of Ritual in Diablo 4 and the trigger for its power:

Rune Offering Trigger Ahu 10 Lucky Hit up to a 100% chance against Injured enemies. Bac 50 Move 5 meters Cem 50 Cast Evade Cir 25 Cast the same non-channeled Skill 3 times in a row Feo 1000 Become Injured or Crowd Controlled Kaa 2 Lose 1% of your health Lith 25 Stand still for less than a second Moni 10 Cast a skill after moving Neo 300 Deal damage after not taking any within 5 seconds Noc 5 Inflict a Crowd Control that isn’t Slow or Chill Poc 2 Spend 5% of your Maximum Resource Tam 25 Cast a non-Channeled Core Skill Ur 10 Your Minion or Companion kills an enemy or dies Xol 150 Evoke power from another Class Yax 100 Drink a Healing Potion Yul 50 Cast a Skill with a Cooldown Zan 150 Cast an Ultimate Skill

Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto Rune of Invocation trigger the power when the Runeword is completed.

Here’s every Rune of Ritual you can find in Diablo:

Rune Offering cost Power Ceh 100 Summon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for 8 seconds Eom 100 Reduce your active Cooldowns by 0.25 seconds Gar 25 Gain 2.5% Critical Strike Chance for 5 seconds, up to 25% Jah 500 Replace your next Evade with the Sorcerer’s Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming Unstoppable. Kry 500 Evoke the Spiritborn’s Vortex, dealing damage and Pulling In enemies Lac 800 Evoke the Barbarian’s Challenging Shout, reducing your damage taken Lum 5 Restore 1 Primary Resource Met 100 Gain a shadow from the Rogue’s Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow Mot 150 Gain a shadow from the Rogue’s Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow Ner 700 Evoke the Rogue’s Countering Concealment, gaining Dodge Chance, Movement Speed, Unstoppable, and Stealth Ohm 500 Evoke the Barbarian’s Enhanced War Cry, increasing your Movement Speed and damage dealt Ono 25 Evoke the Druid’s Dancing Bolts, seeking and dealing damage to enemies Qax 400 Your next non-Basic Skill cast spends all of your Primary Resource to deal up to 100% increased damage Qua 400 Evoke the Druid’s Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a Barrier Tal 100 Evoke the Spiritborn’s Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies Teb 100 Evoke the Necromancer’s Abhorrent Iron Maiden, counterattacking damage from enemies and Healing you when they die Tec 100 Evoke the Barbarian’s Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within Thul 400 Evoke the Sorcerer’s Mystical Frost Nova, inflicting Freeze and Vulnerable onto enemies Ton 25 Evoke the Sorcerer’s Meteorites, dealing damage to enemies Tun 100 Evoke the Rogue’s Stun Grenades, Stunning and dealing damage to enemies Tzic 250 Evoke the Spiritborn’s Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and Knocking Down enemies Vex 400 Gain +3 to all Skills for 5 seconds Wat 100 Evoke the Necromancer’s Horrid Decrepify, Slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you Execute them Xal 200 Gain 20% Maximum Life for 4 seconds Xan 700 Your next Skill cast will be a guaranteed Critical Strike and Overpower Yom 500 Evoke the Druid’s Petrify, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them Zec 200 Reduce your active Ultimate Cooldown by 4 seconds

Where can I find Runes?

The good news is Runes can be found out in the wilds like any other loot. However, we found that the higher the difficulty, the more drops we received.

We also found a higher frequency of Runes dropped during Helltides, against Elite enemies, and when taking part in other Seasonal or endgame content.

Article continues after ad

To learn more about the new mechanics in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, check out our guides on the Kurast Undercity, the Dark Citadel, and the new Realmwalker events of Season 6.