All Uber Unique Items in Diablo 4 & how to get them

After the developers of Diablo 4 disabled them, Uber Unique items are finally back in the game, bringing some pretty powerful weapons to your build. Here are all the Uber Unique items available, and how you can get them.

Uber Unique items will set your Diablo build apart from the rest, bringing unbridled power and some fantastic weaponry, armor, rings, and more. However, despite recently being disabled because they were too easy to get, most players have found these Uber Unique items to be as rare as a nice Cultist.

So, to help you make the most powerful character possible before Season 1, here are all the Uber Unique items in Diablo 4 and how you increase your chances to get hold of them.

Blizzard World Bosses are a great way to farm uniques.

All Uber Unique items in Diablo 4

Currently, there are six Uber Unique items in Diablo 4, each bringing its own power, and each being extremely tricky to get hold of. We’ve listed them all below.

Andariel’s Visage

Doombringer

Harlequin Crest

Melted Heart of Selig

Ring of Starless Skies

The Grandfather

The items and their stats were confirmed by the Lead Class Designer for Diablo 4, who showed off images for each powerful item.

How to get all Uber Unique items in Diablo 4

As detailed by the Lead Class Designer, Uber Unique items will only drop from enemies that are level 85 or above, so you’ll likely need to match or surpass that level to be in with a shot at defeating the enemy and getting the item.

On top of this, they detailed that “You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique” meaning you’ll be able to find them in World Tier 3: Nightmare and World Tier 4: Torment.

So, there you have it, those are all the Uber Unique items in Diablo 4 as well as how you can get hold of them. While searching around and hoping one drops, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

