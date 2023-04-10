When is Diablo 3 Season 29? Start date, theme & rewards

Diablo 3 Season 29 is coming, so here’s everything you need to know about our final trip to Hell until Diablo 4 arrives.

A Diablo 3 Season 29 initially looked unlikely in the run-up to Diablo 4’s release. The game is winding down as the all the Nephelem of the world eagerly await the return of Lilith in Diablo 4 – which is coming in June 2023.

However, Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 3 Season 29 is coming and will be the final season of Diablo 3 before the devs turn their attention to Diablo 4, and begin to end support for the third game in the series. While Season 29 will represent an end of an era to many, it’s also the start of a new Hellish chapter.

Here’s everything we know about our final trip to eliminate Diablo in Season 29 of Diablo 3 – at least until he’s inevitably resurrected again in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 3 Season 29 will be the last season.

When does Diablo 3 Season 28 end?

So far, there’s been no word on when Season 28 of Diablo 3 will end. However, going off Blizzard’s past habits, we estimate it could be early May 2023.

When does Diablo 3 Season 29 start?

Season 29 of Diablo III has no official start date at this time. We predict it will go live sometime in May, plenty of time before Diablo 3 releases in June – although nothing is set in stone as of yet.

Blizzard A new threat rises after Diablo 3 Season 29.

Diablo 3 Season 28 theme

Diablo 3 Season 28’s theme was Rites of Sanctuary which is likely to end with Season 29.

It also seems probable that Season 29 will lean into this being the final Diablo 3 Season in some way, or will herald the arrival of Diablo 4. When we know what the final theme is, we’ll be sure to add it here.

