Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 4 & update 2.7 patch notes

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 4 is here, here’s everything we know about our next climb into the Burning Hells.

While fans await Diablo 3‘s final season and Diablo 4, the mobile game Diablo Immortal, and remastered Diablo 2: Resurrected are both still going strong. Ladder mode is essentially Diablo 2’s version of seasons, but it works a little differently from Diablo 3 or Immortal’s Battle Pass.

Now, Season 4 of Ladder is here, along with update 2.7 bringing with it some quality-of-life adjustments and feature updates. Here’s everything coming to the game in the Ladder Season 4 and update 2.7.

Blizzard Diablo 2.7 update will be coming soon.

When is Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 4?

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Ladder Season 4 went live on May 4-5, 2023, depending on timezone differences.

Any characters in Season 3 of Ladder will be transferred to non-ladder groups, essentially making them no-longer seasonal characters.

Any items from the first season of Ladder that are left over in the shared stash will be removed once Season 4’s update arrives, so for any items you want to keep, move them to your inventory – just be aware some items will still be deleted.

Items from Season 3 will still be available until the end of Ladder Season 4, just make sure you remove them by the time that ends.

Here’s everything changing in Diablo 2: Resurrected in update 2.7 and Ladder Season 4:

Feature Adjustments

Players will now have 4 additional Character Slots available across all Online Modes.

available across all Online Modes. The first time a Ladder character from a previous season is used in a non-Ladder game, the ability to Reset Stat and Skill Points at Akara will be reset. Characters from previous Ladder seasons who have already been used in non-Ladder games are ineligible.

All Chat Lobbies have been outfitted with an automated system that will remove malicious messages from those conversations.

Quality-of-Life Updates and Bug Fixes

Gameplay

The Next Hit Delay system now only applies to missiles created by casting the same skill. Each Assassin Martial Arts charge-up skill trigger is treated as a different cast of a skill for Next Hit Delay purposes.



Knockback has been removed from the Bul Kathos’ Sacred Charge 2-Handed Sword.

Druids are now able to shapeshift directly between their Werewolf and Werebear forms.

The Assassin’s trap skills now benefit from +% To Elemental Skill Damage modifiers.

Fixed an issue where Mephisto would drop from lower-level treasure classes when Terrorized.

Fixed an issue where an Assassin dying with Martial Arts charges active could cause a crash in Offline play.

Fixed the issue where the Assassin’s traps weren’t benefiting from resistance reduction in Offline play.

General

Fixed a translation issue for the Reached max character limit text in Polish.

Fixed an issue where progressing between towns and connected zones from Acts II, III, and V would cause an abrupt lighting change when terrorized.

Fixed an issue where the icon to denote a monster is Terrorized wasn’t properly displaying in certain languages.

Fixed an issue where the Amazon’s audio cue for dodging an attack would play when non-Amazon characters used the Evade skill granted by the Hustle Rune Word.

Amended various stability issues encountered during Online play.

Ladder Play

Fixed an issue where messaging for the next Ladder Season was inaccurate during the pause between seasons.

Fixed an issue where characters that were recently converted from Ladder to Non-Ladder would not display as such and failed to join games.

Fixed an issue where Rune Words exclusive to an upcoming Ladder Season could be created in the current season.

Fixed an issue where converted Ladder characters would be incorrectly displayed with the Ladder flag.

PC Specific

Fixed an issue where controller input would stop registering if the user swapped to Legacy graphics while the animation for selecting a character in the character creation screen was playing.

Players will now be notified of when they’re running the game with old, extracted data.

Console Specific

Fixed an issue where a player’s displayed location on the Friends List wouldn’t properly update on Xbox consoles.

Fixed an issue where players on Nintendo Switch would not appear in the Recently Played With tab.

Fixed an issue where the localized text for Personalized Items on console displayed all gendered pronouns at once in Polish and Spanish.

Modding

Increased the total limit of state entries from 255 to 511.

Added DataVersionBuild.txt. It is recommended that mod authors include this file in their mods to reduce unexpected errors between game versions.

New columns have been added. Developers of existing Offline Single Player mods can remake their changes with new data or they can add new columns manually before merging. TreasureClassEx.txt, cubemain.txt, UniqueItems.txt “ladder” -> “firstLadderSeason”, “lastLadderSeason” Runes.txt “server” -> “firstLadderSeason”, “lastLadderSeason”



