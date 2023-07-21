Diablo 4 players outraged by Season 1 Malignant Hearts inventory issue

Diablo 4 Season 1 players are calling for changes to Malignant Hearts, which have exasperated the game’s limited inventory space.

The Diablo 4 Season 1 patch has gotten off to a shaky start. Not only have the subsequent class nerfs caused a lot of outrage amongst the community, but the lengthy queue times and lack of end-game content have also led to players’ review bombing Diablo 4.

To make matters even worse, the addition of Malignant Hearts has seemingly made Diablo 4’s inventory space problem even worse. This is incredibly frustrating for any adventurer who wishes to collect the game’s latest loot without having to constantly clear out their items.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts cause further inventory woes

Blizzard Diablo Malignant Hearts were added during the Season 1 update.

Following the Diablo 4 Season 1 patch, players can use a new item called the Cage of Unbinding. This item is used on Malignant Hearts, an item that is dropped by Malignant Monsters – multi-stage encounters that are much tougher than regular enemies.

Unfortunately, players have discovered that these fleshy rewards have a similar problem to Gems, in that they take up a lot of inventory space. “I honestly thought that Malignant Hearts were replacing Gems for the whole season,” said one player. “I thought there was no way after we complained about Gems taking up too much space that they would have both. I was an idiot.”

There are 32 different types of Malignant Hearts, each with a different Malignant Power. If that wasn’t enough, Malignant Hearts will also become more powerful if you obtain them from higher-level enemies and in higher World-Tiers. So, like Gems, these items can have a rather big impact on your character’s build.

However, as you can imagine, farming them and searching for the best Malignant Powers for your class can quickly chew through your inventory space. “Before the season started I had three mules and three characters I played. That means I have four character slots left for this league,” one player commented. “Gonna be tight… they added neither slots nor chest space.”

Whether Blizzard will make adjustments to Malignant Hearts remains to be determined, but for now, you may want to be a little more picky when it comes to hoovering up these new Season 1 items. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

