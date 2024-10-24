Diablo 4’s Spiritborn class is broken & players hope it stays that way

Diablo 4’s Spiritborn class is completely broken, and now the devs have admitted it. Even more so, they’re asking players if it should stay that way.

The Spiritborn class in Diablo 4 is dishing out insane damage numbers – trillions, in fact – leaving other classes in the dust. This doesn’t even include the now-nerfed Evade build, which let you rollypolly your way to victory.

Regular, non-DLC classes can’t keep up, and players without the expansion think it’s unfair. Meanwhile, expansion owners are enjoying dominating the game with these bugged, overpowered builds.

To address the imbalance, Diablo 4 General Manager Rod Fergusson posted a poll on X (formerly Twitter). He asked players if the Spiritborn should be nerfed to match other classes or if it should be left untouched.

His poll read, “Non-binding poll. Just me being curious again… Should we fix the Spiritborn so that it’s closer in balance to the other classes OR should we leave it as it is because you’re having fun?”

Fergusson’s poll received an overwhelming response from players begging to keep the class as it is. Players love the over-the-top damage.

Comments rolled in with suggestions, and even Elon Musk chimed in with some advise: “Buff the other classes! They will love it.”

Many appreciated Fergusson’s transparency, suggesting some light balancing for the other classes instead of just nerfing the Spiritborn. He did make it clear, though, that he would not offer to “break the other classes.”

The poll clearly shows players are loving the chaos. With Fergusson’s question, it’s pretty much confirmed that Spiritborn is wildly overpowered. His lighthearted approach to the topic also suggests Blizzard is in no rush to nerf it immediately.

As Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion enjoys praise from critics and pro players, the Spiritborn issue has only added to its buzz. The class might be broken, but it’s creating a kind of fun that many players want to last.

