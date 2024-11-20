Secret change in Diablo 4’s mid-season patch leads to “insane” Aberrant Cinder drops

The mid-season patch for Diablo 4 Season 6 gave a major boost to Aberrant Cinder drops and players are terrified of a nerf.

Diablo 4 is freshening up its Season 6 offerings with a major update that is guaranteed to shake things up. Don’t worry, the Spiritborn class is still incredibly overpowered and won’t see any major adjustments until Season 7.

The big talking points of the mid-season update are the Welcome Back Boost which bumps an Eternal Realm character straight to level 50, and the return of the popular Mother’s Blessing event. Of course, some tweaks flew under the radar until the patch was properly implemented and one stands above the rest.

A seemingly unintended increase in the drop rates of Aberrant Cinders has resulted in some baffling collections. A player on the Diablo 4 Subreddit showed off an eyewatering hoard of 5,858 which they managed to gather in just under 11 minutes.

The change went completely unannounced in Diablo 4’s mid-season patch notes and it’s not entirely clear whether or not Blizzard meant to increase the drop rate so significantly. Players certainly don’t seem to think it was done purposely with another post in the Subreddit calling the uptick “insane”.

Claiming to have earned roughly 750 Aberrant Cinders from one encounter with the Blood Maiden, other players confirmed similar experiences. “This is real, [I got] 900 for my first blood maiden, 1700 after running second,” another Diablo 4 denizen confirmed.

Aberrant Cinders are earned during Diablo 4’s Helltide events and can be used to unlock Mystery Chests full of potent gear. Ordinarily, it can take around 5-10 minutes to farm the 75 required.

Diablo 4 players are concerned that this major bump to their drop rate will be nerfed promptly by Blizzard. “This will definitely be patched real quick,” one speculated. “Can’t wait for this to be patched by the time I get home,” another joked.

At the time of writing, none of Blizzard’s official channels have addressed the matter. So, if you’re reading this, go run a Helldtide in Diablo 4.