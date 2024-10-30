Diablo 4 update 2.0.4 patch notes: Vessel of Hatred changes, base game fixes, more

Diablo 4 version 2.0.4 patch notes have finally dropped and the new update brings fixes exclusive to players with the Vessel of Hatred Expansion as well as overhauls to the base game.

Diablo 4 is deep into its sixth seasonal content update and the dust is finally settling from the launch of its first major expansion. Vessel of Hatred added a tonne of content to the game including the new Spiritborn class, Mercenary mechanics, and new activities like the Kurast Undercity.

Naturally, in a live service game like this, the dev team will slowly tweak these elements and fix whatever issues arise with regular updates. So, is your Viscous Shield-reliant Spiritborn build still going to do trillions of damage?

Diablo 4’s 2.0.4 update is live and we have the patch notes for this one courtesy of Blizzard. There is a laundry list of changes for Vessel of Hatred owners and those with the base game. The big takeaway of course is that your Spiritborn is safe for a few more weeks.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s 2.0.4 update won’t brick your Quill Volley build.

The games development team has outlined the following changes to the game in the Diablo 4 2.0.4 patch notes:

Varyana’s health during her acquisition quest has been reduced.

Portal Prankster chests in the Kurast Undercity are now also affected by the active Bargain.

Additional Nahantu-themed Loading Screens have been introduced to the rotation.

The descriptions for Undercity of Kurast Tributes have been improved for clarity.

Vessel of Hatred Bug Fixes

Dark Citadel

Fixed multiple instances of missing or incorrect tooltips and icons throughout the Dark Citadel.

Fixed an issue where the Gloves of the Khazra Cosmetic item could be salvaged and lost.

Fixed an issue where the Community Challenge pedestal could not be interacted with when playing on controller.

Fixed an issue where completing Enclave of Strife could fail to unlock the Labyrinth of Souls.

Fixed an issue where Cosmetic rewards for Dark Citadel completion were sometimes not properly granted.

Fixed an issue where Faeroch did not cast Maze Malaise consistently.

Fixed an issue where stacks from the Incense of Rushing Wind did not properly expire.

Fixed an issue where Resplendent Chests in the Dark Citadel did not drop Citadel Coin caches.

Kurast Undercity

Fixed an issue where Longtooth could become temporarily invisible when using a specific attack.

Fixed an issue where the Primary Resource bargain did not guarantee an item drop with the related affix.

Fixed an issue where players could join a party while the Party was in an active Kurast Undercity run.

Fixed an issue where players could join the party at the end of an Undercity run and still collect the rewards.

Fixed an issue where only one player in the party would get credit for the Undercity introduction quests.

Fixed a rare issue where Undercity runs could be started without activating the timer.

Fixed an issue where various Summoned companions, such as Spirit Wolves, could grant Attunement when dying or disappearing.

Fixed an issue where the description for the Tribute of Titans did not include other sources besides Lair Bosses.

Mercenaries

Fixed an issue where the same mercenary could be displayed as hired and enlisted at the same time.

Fixed an issue where progression could be blocked during Varyana’s acquisition quest after talking to Zulmog.

Fixed an issue where Bonus stats gained from a Mercenary’s Passive could persist after dismissing them.

Fixed an issue where the Bartering quest did not grant rewards.

Fixed an issue where how to unlock Bartering was not clearly communicated.

Blizzard Entertainment Using your rag-tag band of hired muscle should be easier now.

Helltides and Strongholds

Fixed an issue where defeating the Blood Maiden after a Helltide ended would not progress the associated Deeds of a Champion quest objective.

Fixed an issue where monsters in Chakhir granted less Experience than intended.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the visual effects for Bloodhorn’s Vortex could persist when not dealing damage at the end of the Forgotten Remains.

Fixed an issue where the Sunbaked Overlook Cellar could not be completed.

Spiritborn fixes

Fixed an issue where Spiritborn characters could not use the Hungering Necrolyte’s Cache.

Fixed an issue where having points in Acceleration in conjunction with boots granting additional Evade charges could result in consuming Evade charges when mounting.

Fixed an issue where Spirit Hall modifications applied by Harmony of Ebewaka were not displayed on the appropriate Skills while mounted or in town.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Deflection did not display damage dealt.

Quests and Events

Fixed an issue where the player could respawn behind an impassable barricade during the Thrust into the Dark quest.

Fixed an issue where some Nahantu side quests did not grant renown rewards.

Fixed an issue where the All Good Things quest could not progress if the Collect Akarat’s Power objective was skipped.

Fixed an issue in the Unknowing Survivors quest, where the player could respawn in an inescapable area.

Fixed an issue where the Scales of History quest became available at Level 20 even though it requires you to craft an Elixir with a Level 40 requirement.

Fixed an issue where the Harbinger of Hatred could get stuck in an unbeatable state on rare occasions.

Fixed an issue where all monsters could drop Urivar’s Orders after leaving the Buried Chamber during the Living Memory quest.

Fixed a rare issue where Neyrelle could get stuck during the Burning Crusade quest, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where followers during The Way Out is Through quest could not dismount if the player was using a Necromancer with summoned Skeletal Skirmishers.

Fixed an issue where items rewarded from quests had incorrect or missing inherent affixes.

Fixed an issue where the Shrine Ambush event could not be completed if it appeared in the Putrid Bodypit cellar.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where Gems and Runes could be swapped or removed from Sockets in equipment-locked content, such as the Pit.

Fixed an issue where Boots acquired through Bartering were missing the inherent Evade modifier affix.

Fixed an issue where the Jeweler was present in the Kurast Training Grounds room.

Blizzard Blizzard hasn’t forgotten the base game in patch 2.0.4.

Season of Hatred Rising

Radiant Chests at the end of Legion events now grant bonus loot and Zakarum Remnants reputation to players with a Seething Opal active when the chest is opened.

The description for Seething Opals now additionally indicates that the additional loot chance also applies to end-of-run loot, such as the Pit or Kurast Undercity.

An additional wave of Bloodbound Guardians can now spawn in the Realmwalker encounter.

The Realmwalker’s health has doubled.

Miscellaneous

The Gem Fragment cap has been significantly increased.

The amount of damage required to force a dismount has been increased to make forced dismounts less common in the endgame.

Party Finder quick list has been added for Infernal Hordes in the Map.

For PlayStation™ 5 users, we’ve introduced VRR (variable refresh rate) support. VRR can be enabled for displays that support it by setting VRR to “automatic” in the console settings. When it is enabled, the framerate can exceed 60 if it is within the VRR range for the display when Enhanced Visuals is disabled.

Base Game bug fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where Character Portraits did not apply colorblind settings.

Season of Hatred Rising

Fixed an issue where Bloodbound Guardians could be difficult to attack for melee characters.

Helltide and Infernal Hordes

Fixed an issue where the objective Defeat the Fell Council could fail to progress after defeating all bosses.

Gameplay

General

Fixed an issue where the following affixes could not appear as a Greater Affix. Chance for Blood Lance to Deal Double Damage Chance for Bone Storm to Deal Double Damage Chance for Corpse Explosion to Deal Double Damage Chance for Sever to Deal Double Damage Chance for Incinerate to Deal Double Damage Chance for Teleport to Deal Double Damage

Fixed an issue where Whisper Invaders, such as Grotesque Debtors, did not drop loot.

Fixed an issue where the Elemental Surge Tempering recipe would always roll its maximum value.

Fixed an issue where World Bosses only dropped one Health Potion when reaching the associated health thresholds.

Fixed an issue where Avarice the Gold Cursed’s treasure chest would disappear on death.

Fixed an issue where Beast in the Ice did not spawn when resummoning at the altar in Glacial Fissure.

Fixed an issue where Echo of Lilith could be prevented from destroying the floor if she was Staggered at the right time.

Fixed an issue where leftover Ingolith and Neathiron on Eternal characters could not be transmuted into Obducite.

Fixed multiple instances where champion monsters and Whisper Invaders could appear in pre-Torment difficulties.

Fixed certain instances where more champion monsters than expected would spawn in lower Torment Difficulties.

Fixed an issue where Healing Wells did not fully heal the player.

Fixed an issue where activating a Greed Shrine while mounted prevented the Gold explosion that is supposed to occur when the effect expires.

Fixed an issue where Skill Cooldowns could randomly reset while mounted.

Fixed multiple instances where Magic and Rare items could drop when they shouldn’t.

Fixed an issue where Lightning Enchanted Monsters could damage the player from further away than intended.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4’s original classes also got some tweaks.

Druid

Fixed an issue where Shred would dash to the nearest target instead of to the aimed-at target.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the Reaping Lotus aspect did not properly benefit from the Chance for Sever to Deal Double Damage affix.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where moving in tight circles with Dance of Knives could result in losing charges unexpectedly.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where the Familiar Enchantment effect did not function if Familiar was on cooldown with zero charges.

Fixed an issue where using Deep Freeze after teleporting in the Dark Citadel could allow the player to move while Deep Freeze was active.

Further base game fixes

Quests and Events

Fixed an issue where the Poachers could fail to spawn as expected during the Tending Nature quest.

Fixed an issue in lower difficulties where not enough enemies would spawn to fulfill the mastery objective for the Jar of Souls event.

Fixed an issue where enemies could stop spawning during the Hold your Ground event in certain locations.

Fixed an issue where the pressure plates for the Ancient Obelisk event could get stuck, preventing event completion.

Fixed an issue where the Pit of Artificer’s Obelisk and its associated portal could be difficult to click.

Dungeons and Strongholds

Fixed an issue where the Animus Urn in Bastion of Faith could become non-interactable if it was interacted with before having enough animus to activate it.

Fixed an issue where the Barracks Gate in Kor Dragan Barracks could be opened before being unlocked.

Fixed an issue where progression of Hope’s Light could be blocked if a town portal was used after crossing the traversal created by the Survive the Drowned Assault objective.

Party Finder

Fixed an issue where the following were not available for Quick List: Boss Ladder Lairs World Bosses Non-Helltide Whispers

Fixed an issue where the Training Grounds was an activity for Party Finder listings.

Fixed an issue where Pit Tier range was editable after listing a Party for the Pit.

Fixed an issue where the message instructing the player to de-list their party first before continuing could persist after de-listing the party in certain situations.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed multiple instances where some Rune and Skill icons were incorrect.

Fixed an issue where some tooltips related to the Jeweler did not reference Runes.

Fixed an issue where the tooltips in the Occultist menu for salvaging Sigils did not also include information that this included Infernal Compasses and Undercity Tributes.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for level in the Character stats window displayed Skill Points would stop being earned at level 50 instead of level 60.

Fixed an issue where the icon for new items in the Materials tab could persist indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where the Paragon Tab could become locked after previewing a Paragon Board attachment while Keyword Search was open.

Fixed an issue where players on controller could not pick up items dropped in the same place as Tormented Boss altars.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the Diadem of the Ancient cosmetic would drop as a normal item from Lord Zir.

Fixed an issue where walk mode would not be applied with auto-move or while mounted.

Fixed an issue where Collections of Rings caches from the Tree of Whispers did not grant experience.

Various stability, performance, visual, UI, and audio improvements.

Blizzard Entertainment The changes made in patch 2.0.4 should make the Diablo 4 grind a little smoother.

With all these fixes to Diablo 4's seasonal content in place following the launch of patch 2.0.4, now's the perfect time to wrap your head around the Season of Hatred Rising's temporary questline and activities.

Check out our guides on the Zakarum Remnants and Realmwalker events to make the most of this season.