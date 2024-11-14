Diablo 4 players need to level OP Spiritborn class before it’s too late

The Spiritborn class in Diablo 4 is currently overpowered in Season 6 and Blizzard says they won’t nerf it, but that won’t last forever.

As anyone who’s played as the Spiritborn in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred can attest, the class is broken, but in the best kind of way. This is especially true of the absolutely ridiculous Quill Volley and Evade Eagle builds that lets players jump around the map firing off electric charges into waves of enemies.

Article continues after ad

In the Season 6 midseason Campfire Chat, Blizzard confirmed that the class will not be getting nerfed for the duration of the season. They even encouraged players to have fun with it and to take advantage of the OP status while it lasts.

While this will be music to the ears of all Spiritborn players, the implication is that this won’t last forever. While Blizzard isn’t planning on nerfing the class yet, they’ll need to do so eventually.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto The Evade Eagle makes use of the Eagle Path and the Evade skill.

Right now, it makes sense for Blizzard to let players run wild with the Spiritborn, it’s great marketing for Vessel of Hatred, and playing as a new and broken class will tempt many lapsed players back to the game. Couple this with the “Welcome Back Boost” for those on the Eternal Realm, and there’s even more fun to be had.

Rather than nerfing the Spiritborn, Blizzard has attempted to help other classes match it, but the new class continues to reign supreme in Season 6. However, we expect things to become much more balanced when Season 7 rolls around in January 2025.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard will probably end the Spiritborn’s run of dominance at this stage. While the class will likely still be top of the meta in Season 7, don’t expect it to be quite so broken. But until then, players should take full advantage of the devs giving them the green light to go nuts with it.

Article continues after ad

If you’re a Diablo player who’s planning on building a Spiritborn or wants to play through the DLC with one, then now is the time. Not only will you be able to blitz through the fun new story quests, but you’ll then be able to crush it in Vessel of Hatred and Season 6’s many endgame activities like the Kurast Undercity, Realmwalkers events, Infernal Hordes, The Pit, and the Dark Citadel.