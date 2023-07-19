All buffs & nerfs in Diablo 4 Season 1

Diablo 4 Season 1 has finally dropped and Blizzard has delivered on their promise to drop a lot of changes. To make things easier for you to digest, we’ve rounded up all the key gameplay changes for you to sift through to see what’s changed when it comes to the classes and abilities.

It’s time for Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant, the first of many new chapters to come. While it’s not a complete DLC drop, it will reshape Blizzard’s RPG – for better and for worse. We say the latter as various elements of the 1.1.0 patch have not gone down well with players.

Nevertheless, along with tweaks to powerful Barbarian builds and the addition of new Malignant features, there are a ton of updates made to the game’s gameplay balance. So without further ado, let’s get into them and show you what’s what in the game.

Blizzard Entertainment

Here are all the gameplay buffs and nerfs in Diablo 4 Season 1: Season of the Malignant.

General

Altar of Lilith Unlocks are now account-wide.

Map discovery is now account-wide.

Whispers will no longer reward Sigil Dust.

Overall loot quality has been significantly improved for Silent Chests.

The channel time for the Leave Dungeon ability has been increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

We have generally reduced the tendency for many monsters to move around in combat, so that melee characters don’t have to chase down their enemies as much.

Added PS5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless controller support for PC.

World Tier

World Tier II has had the following bonuses added: Bonus Gold: Increased from 15% to 20%. Monsters now drop 15% more items.

Level scaling inside dungeons and most overworld territories has been adjusted in World Tiers III and IV. Monsters will begin to trail behind the player in Level after a certain point (up to a maximum of 5 Levels behind). This change does not affect World Bosses, Legion Events, Fields of Hatred, Helltide, or Nightmare Dungeons.

World Tier III Example:

If the player’s Level is below 55, the monster’s Level is 55.

If the player’s Level is 56-60, the monster’s Level is 55.

If the player’s Level is 61, the monster’s Level is 56.

If the player’s Level is 62, the monster’s Level is 57, etc. (from this point the monsters will always be -5 until World Tier III’s max monster Level of 70).

World Tier IV Example:

If the player’s Level is below 75, the monster’s Level is 75.

If the player’s Level is 76-80, the monster Level is 75.

If the player’s Level is 81, the monster’s Level is 76.

If the player’s Level is 82, the monster’s Level is 77, etc. (from this point the monsters will always be -5).

Experience

Reward experience for completing Whispers in World Tiers III and IV has been significantly increased.

We are adjusting bonus experience rewards for killing monsters that are a higher Level than the player. Pre-Season of the Malignant bonuses: 1 Level higher: +15%. 2 Levels higher: +20%. 3+ Levels higher: +25%. Post-Season of the Malignant: 1.5% bonus per Level up to 10 Levels. Ex: +1 level: +1.5%. +2 levels: +3%. +10 levels: +15%.

We are also adjusting experience rewards for monster Level offsets for higher World Tiers. Current World Tier Level offsets World Tier II: Up to +3. World Tier III: Up to +10. World Tier IV: Up to +100. We are changing this to World Tier II: Up to +3 (Unchanged). World Tier III: Up to +6. World Tier IV: Up to +10. For Example: You are Level 1. Your friends bring you to World Tier IV and leave you at the entrance of a dungeon. They start killing Level 100 monsters. Prior to Season of the Malignant, you get: (Level 100 Monster XP) * (1 + 25%) After Season of the Malignant, you get: (Level 11 Monster XP) * (1 + 15%)



Helltide

Helltide monsters are now 3 Levels higher than the player instead of 2.

The Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest has had its cost increased to 250 Aberrant Cinders from 175.

All interactable objects in Helltide zones now have a small chance of dropping Aberrant Cinders.

BARBARIAN:

Skills

Violent Double Swing Vulnerable duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Furious Upheaval damage bonus per stack increased from 3% to 5%.

Power Charge Cooldown reduction is now capped to 3 targets, for a maximum of 9 seconds of Cooldown reduction.

Tactical Ground Stomp Fury gain increased from 25 to 40.

Enhanced Death Blow’s damage bonus to Bosses increased from 100% to 150%.

Enhanced Steel Grasp Vulnerable duration increased from 2.5 to 3 seconds.

Enhanced Rupture damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Warrior’s Rupture Attack Speed bonus increased from 20% to 30%, and duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Fighter’s Rupture healing increased from 15% to 18% Maximum Life.

Passives

Hamstring now only Slows Healthy enemies, and Slow amount increased from 10/20/30% to 20/40/60%.

Cut to the Bone Bleeding damage bonus to Vulnerable reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.

Paragon

Wrath Glyph’s bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Aspects

Relentless Berserker’s Aspect Berserking duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds.

Battle-Mad Aspect Beserking duration increased from 1-2.5 to 2-3.5 seconds.

Brawler’s Aspect damage increased from 1-1.3 to 1.5-1.8.

Aspect of Burning Rage damage increased from .08-.14 to .22-.28.

Aspect of the Iron Warrior Damage Reduction increased from 15-25% to 18-28%.

Slaking Aspect Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

Aspect of Ancestral Echoes Lucky Hit Chance increased from 40-50% to 50-60%.

Weapon Master’s Aspect Lucky Hit Chance increased from 32-50% to 37%-55%.

Items

Gohr’s Devastating Grips now explodes every 2 seconds or after it ends, and its hit cap has been removed.

Fields of Crimson Bleeding damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

DRUID

Skills

Enhanced Claw Attack Speed bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Stormstrike Damage Reduction reduced from 25% to 15%.

Boulder damage increase from 33% to 46%.

Savage Trample Spirit gain increased from 20 to 40.

Prime Lacerate healing increased from 3% to 5%.

Cataclysm Lightning damage increased from 64% to 77%, and Tornado damage from 19% to 23%.

Supreme Cataclysm Vulnerable duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Prime Cataclysm duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Prime Grizzly Rage now grants Unstoppable for 6 seconds instead of while active.

Passives

Provocation threshold required for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 35/30/25 to 24/20/16 seconds.

Spirit Boon

Masochistic now also requires a Lucky Hit chance of 75%.

Prickleskin Thorns increased from .1 to .15.

Iron Feather Maximum Life increased from 10% to 14%.

Bolster Fortify increased from 10% to 15% of Maximum Life.

Overload damage increased from .2 to .25.

Paragon

Spirit Glyph’s bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Aspects

Aspect of the Calm Breeze Lucky Hit chance increased from 5-10% to 7-12%.

Balanced Aspect Maximum Spirit increased from 30-50 to 60-80.

Aspect of the Tempest damage bonus increased from 7-15% to 10-18%.

Skinwalker’s Aspect healing increased from .05-.1 to .07-.12.

Symbiotic Aspect Cooldown reduction reduced from 4-8 to 3-5.

Aspect of the Stampede damage bonus increased from 10-20 to 16-26%.

Shepherd’s damage bonus increased from 6-8% to 6-10%.

Items

Insatiable Fury Werebear Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.

Mad Wolf’s Glee Werewolf Skill Ranks increased from 2 to 3.

NECROMANCER:

Skills

Initiate’s Decompose Slow increased from 30% to 50%.

Paranormal Sever casts required for Vulnerable reduced from 4 to 3.

Enhanced Blood Surge Healing increased from 2.5% to 3% of Maximum Life.

Enhanced Blood Lance damage reduction for piercing reduced from 15% to 10%.

Bone Prison initial Essence gained increased from 15 to 25.

Abhorrent Iron Maiden healing increased from 5% to 7% of Maximum Life.

Golems move faster and unhindered through enemies when their Cooldown is activated.

Supreme Blood Wave leaves behind Blood Orbs earlier in its path.

Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils range for auto-targeting Corpses on mouse and keyboard increased by 50%.

Raise Skeleton Skeletal Priest bonus damage increased from 20% to 30%.

Raise Skeleton Skeletal Priest healing increased from 10% to 15%.

Passives

Evulsion bonus damage to Vulnerable reduced from 6/12/18% to 5/10/15%.

Transfusion Minion healing increased from 15/30/45% to 20/40/60%.

Drain Vitality Lucky Hit Chance increased from 25% to 30%.

Amplify Damage increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.

Book of the Dead

Necromancer’s minions will now automatically re-summon after respawning during a World Boss fight.

Skeleton Warrior Defenders Upgrade Thorns inherited increased from 40% to 50%.

Shadow Skeleton Mage Upgrade attacks required for an additional shadow bolt reduced from 5 to 4.

Bone Skeleton Mage Upgrade Fortify amount increased from 11% to 20%.

Iron Golems Upgrade attacks required for Slam attack reduced from 5 to 4.

Paragon

Essence Glyph’s bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Aspects

Splintering Aspect Bone Shard damage bonus reduced from 50-100% to 30-60%.

Aspect of Plunging Darkness bonus damage increased from 50-100% to 75-125%.

Coldbringer’s Aspect blizzard cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Aspect of Hungry Blood chance to fire a Blood Lance increased from 10-20% to 13-23%.

Blood-soaked Aspect damage increased from .15-.2 to .24-.31.

Aspect of Ultimate Shadow damage increased from .16-.22 to .43-.48.

Aspect of Grasping Veins Critical Strike Damage bonus reduced from 30-60% to 20-40%.

Osseous Gale Aspect bonus Bone Storm duration increased from 4-8 to 5-10 seconds.

Aspect of the Damned damage bonus increased from 30-40% to 40-50%.

Blood-bathed Aspect Echo damage reduction reduced from 70-60% to 60-50%.

Aspect of Reanimation Skeletons damage bonus increased from 20-30% to 30-40%.

Items

Bloodless Scream Essence gained increased from 2-5 to 7-10.

Deathless Visage damage increased from .25-.35 to .28-.38.

ROGUE:

Skills

Advanced Rapid Fire duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Caltrops cast speed increased by 15%.

Enhanced Cold Imbue Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30% to 40%.

Enhanced Smoke Grenade damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

Methodical Dash maximum Cooldown reduction increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Concealment Stealth duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Enhanced Dark Shroud’s chance to not be consumed increased from 10% to 14%.

Supreme Death Trap Cooldown reduction increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Passives

Victimize Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30% to 35%.

Siphoning Strikes now also requires a Lucky Hit chance of 75%.

Rugged Damage Reduction against Damage over Time effects increased from 5/10/15 to 6/12/18.

Mending Obscurity healing per second while Stealthed increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%.

Aftermath Energy restored increased from 25/50/75 to 30/60/90.

Paragon

Combat Glyph’s bonus now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node duration increased from 6 to 9 seconds.

Specialization

Preparation’s Ultimate Cooldown reduction increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Volatile Shadows damage increased from .1075-.193 to .2-.27.

Icy Alchemist’s Aspect Chill increased from 15% to 25%.

Shadowslicer Aspect damage increased from 25-35% to 80-100%.

Toxic Alchemist’s damage increased from 0.080-0.13 to .11-.16.

Vengeful Aspect Lucky Hit Chance increased from 30-50% to 40-60%.

Aspect of Imitated Imbuements duration increased from 5 to 9 seconds.

Aspect of Stolen Vigor healing increased from .02-.06 to .04-.08.

Aspect of Lethal Dusk Life of Kill duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds.

Aspect of Noxious Ice bonus damage increased from 10-25% to 14-29%.

Aspect of Elusive Menace Dodge chance increased from 1-5% to 3-7%.

Items

Skyhunter’s Energy gain increased from 15-25 to 20-30.

Grasp of Shadow Lucky Hit Chance increased from 20-30% to 24-34%.

SORCERER:

Skills

Enhanced Charged Bolts damage increased from 24% to 30%, and now benefits from Skill Ranks.

Destructive Charged Bolts Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.

Destructive Incinerate Damage Reduction increased from 20% to 25%.

Ice Blades cast clean up has been tightened, allowing players to act after its cast sooner.

Firebolt initial damage increased from 10% to 18%.

Wizard’s Firewall maximum increased Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 35%.

Wizard’s Blizzard Core Skill Mana cost reduction increased from 10% to 20%.

Supreme Deep Freeze Cooldown Reduction increased from 50% to 100%.

Passives

Elemental Dominance now also affects Mastery Skills instead of just Core Skills.

Potent Warding duration increased from 3 to 9 seconds.

Protection Barrier duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Align the Elements Damage Reduction per second increased from 1/2/3 to 3/6/9.

Mana Shield Damage Reduction increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Devouring Blaze bonus Critical Strike damage reduced from 10/20/30% to 7/14/21%.

Devouring Blaze bonus Critical Strike damage to Immobilized reduced from 25/50/75% to 10/20/30%.

Fiery Surge Mana Regeneration increased from 10/20/30% to 15/30/45%.

Paragon

Destruction Glyph now affects all damage instead of just Core Skills.

Enchantments

Spark Enchantment chance to form Crackling Energy increased from 10% to 14%.

Frozen Orb Enchantment chance to be cast increased from 20% to 30%.

Incinerate Enchantment cooldown reduced from 18 to 14 seconds.

Hydra Enchantment Mana threshold reduced from 300 to 200.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Efficiency Mana cost reduction increased from 10-20% to 15-25%, and now also affects Mastery Skills.

Aspect of Armageddon damage increased from .205-.25 to .35-.4.

Aspect of Shattered Stars damage increased from .15-.2 to .2-.25.

Serpentine Aspect Hydra duration reduction reduced from 30-20% to 20-10%.

Glacial Aspect Ice Spikes bonus damage to Frozen reduced from 25% to 15%.

Glacial Aspect Ice Spikes damage increased from .2-.3 to .25-.35.

Aspect of the Frozen Tundra Ice Spikes damage increased from .25-.35 to .3-.4.

Aspect of the Frozen Wake Ice Spikes damage increased from .2-.3 to .25-.35, and Chill increased from 10% to 15%.

Aspect of Biting Cold chance to apply Vulnerable to Frozen enemies increased from 25-35% to 30-40%.

Encased Aspect Life and Mana restore per second increased from 10-20% to 20-30%.

Stable Aspect chance for a free cast increased from 5-10% to 7-12%.

Aspect of Splintering Energy chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear increased from 11-20% to 41-50%.

Aspect of the Unbroken Tether chance for additional Chain Lightning chains increased from 25-35% to 30-40%.

For more on Diablo 4, following all of the buffs and nerfs for Season 1, check out a bunch of our other guides:

