Incoming Diablo 4 hotfix will finally fix Rawhide and Iron drops

Diablo 4’s Rawhide and Iron Chunk drops have been bugged since Vessel of Hatred launched. Blizzard has finally announced a hotfix that should rectify the issue.

Diablo 4 got a massive overhaul when the long-awaited Vessel of Hatred expansion arrived alongside Season 6. Players got access to new mechanics, activities, and a brand-new class to build and tinker with.

Unfortunately, these new inclusions arrived with a string of new bugs that Blizzard is slowly trying to iron out. Some are fun, like one that allows the new Spiritborn to hit for hundreds of trillions of damage. Others are a massive pain, like a bug that has made basic crafting materials extremely difficult to come across.

Luckily for players, Global Director of Community for Diablo 4 Adam Fletcher has just announced that an upcoming hotfix will resolve the issues with Rawhide and Iron Chunks’ abysmally low drop rates.

The lack of basic crafting materials since the launch of Vessel of Hatred has been a major problem for Diablo 4 players for the last fortnight. Iron Chunks and Rawhide are usually available in abundance owing to their common rarity.

Usually, players will amass a large quantity of both just for playing the game thanks to overworld drops and salvaging weapons and armor. Both materials are used in almost all of Diablo 4’s crafting mechanics and late-game upgrades require a lot.

Players on the game’s Subreddit have shown evidence that Rawhide currently has an equal drop rate to rare and legendary materials like Veiled Crystals and Coiling Wards. “The fact that common materials are so hard to come by made me quit the season,” one player said of the issue. “Can’t be bothered farming for 2 hours just to roll on a single item.”

While specific details of the fix weren’t revealed, Fletcher did announce that the hotfix would arrive “at the start of the week”.

Hopefully, this means that Diablo 4 players will not have to deal with this basic material drought for much longer.