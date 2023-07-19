Diablo 4 patch 1.1 backlash fuels latest Metacritic review bombing

Another wave of review bombing has impacted Diablo 4’s user score on Metacritic in the wake of patch 1.1 backlash.

The aggregated user reviews for Diablo 4 were already incredibly low, given the community’s disappointment in the grind, lacking social features, and endgame content.

Hopes were high that Season 1 would help turn things around, perhaps even give lapsed players a reason to return and stay awhile.

However, backlash instantly ensued once the Diablo 4 team rolled out its pre-season patch notes. And, unsurprisingly, the community-wide upset has officially spread to Metacritic.

Diablo 4’s user score on Metacritic takes another massive hit

Within a week of its launch in June, Diablo 4 was review bombed by players sharing an onslaught of complaints. The ARPG’s PC user score on Metacritic sat at 4.8 as of June 10.

At the time of writing, the rating fell drastically below that number and now sits at 3.7 based on 3,530 user ratings.

Of these 3,500+ user reviews, Metacritic lists 2,282 of them as “negative.” And while most scores are weeks old, sorting by date shows that several pages worth of reviews were added on July 19 – one day after patch 1.1 arrived.

“Patch 1.1 makes me want to uninstall,” reads part of one user review. Notably, many more of the updated Metacritic scores mention Diablo 4’s latest patch nerfing characters and its lack of meaningful balance changes.

Someone else who left a rating of 1 wrote, “I was anticipating season 1 to hopefully [bring] the missing fun, but patch 1.1 is the final nail in the coffin for me.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem Blizzard is completely ignoring player wishes. In response to the backlash, the studio plans on hosting an emergency Campfire Chat. A specific time for the chat has yet to surface, but it will air later this week on Friday, July 21.