Diablo 4’s Paragon changes hailed as “the real MVP” of Season 6

Diablo 4 players have weighed in on the best changes to come during the Season of Hatred Rising and the new Paragon system is the undisputed winner.

Diablo 4 Season 6 may have been a little overshadowed thanks to its simultaneous launch with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Now that the dust has settled, players have taken stock of the new inclusions like Realmwalker events and the seasonal questline surrounding the Zakarum Remnants.

There are some clear winners and losers in the offerings that came about this season of Diablo 4. While fans have been begging Blizzard to keep the Seething Opals around, the event you partake in to farm them is less popular.

In the midst of these conversations, some of the finer details of the major Diablo 4 overhaul that came with the new season and expansion felt a little overlooked. With players a little further along in their journey, the changes to progression thanks to the new Paragon system are now being recognized as “the real MVP” of Season 6.

Between the new Paragon Point cap of 300 and the ability to increase Glyph ranks to 100, the second half of Diablo 4’s buildcrafting journey has shifted drastically. Reddit user Assignment_General took to the game’s Subreddit to reflect on how those changes impacted the gameplay experience.

“Lengthening the grind to reach max level gives the endgame a much-needed sense of purpose,” they explained. “It’s far easier to slog through a Helltide or Horde when you’re getting experience, there’s always a sense of progression.”

Hundreds of players echoed their sentiments surrounding the multitude of Paragon changes, particularly the decision to have Paragon Points transfer between characters.

“It really helps reduce the burden of starting a new Hardcore character. All my characters pump towards a single goal,” one user opined. “Losing a Hardcore character is slightly more bearable knowing I will be Paragon 150 when I’m back to level 60,” another agreed.

Now that players are finally hitting their stride in the new season, Diablo 4 Season 6’s Paragon changes are finally being felt. They’ve emerged as a major factor in Diablo 4 players’ enjoyment while tackling the endgame grind.