Diablo 4 players beg Blizzard to keep popular Season 6 consumable

A mechanic introduced in Diablo 4 Season 6 has players petitioning Blizzard to keep it in the game permanently.

Diablo 4 Season 6 launched alongside the stellar Vessel of Hatred expansion but thanks to the new class and activities introduced by the latter, it has flown a little under the radar. The simultaneous launch of the two has entangled them somewhat and it can be hard to separate their elements.

The primary focus of Season 6 is grinding reputation with the Zakarum Remnants by entering Zones of Hatred and taking on the agents of Mephisto. The best way to do this is by taking on the Realmwalker events that pop up in the Zones of Hatred.

The rewards for doing so – aside from the usual gear, gold, and materials – are the incredibly useful Seething Opals. These consumables introduced in Diablo 4 Season 6 have been so well-received, players are asking Blizzard to keep them around, as long as they remove the requirement for obtaining them that is.

For context, Seething Opals offer players a stackable experience bonus which is useful for grinding out levels and Paragon points. On top of that, they increase the drop rates of gear, gold, materials, runes, and more depending on what type of Seething Opal is used.

Now while the original request on the Diablo 4 Subreddit was to keep the entirety of Season 6’s new activity, there is some contention among the playerbase. It boils down to a desire for more Seething Opals without the Realmwalker event attached to them.

“I’d like to keep opals but not as something you have to go out of your way to get, Realmwalkers suck,” One player opined. “Realmwalker is really boring and just feels like a to-do after the first,” another added. “But Opals are great.”

Similar criticisms of the Realmwalker events in Diablo 4 Season 6 called it “frustrating” or “slow” owing to the ambling pace of the creatures and their temporary invincibility. Most complaints added a caveat that Seething Opals were worth keeping around.

Blizzard Entertainment Realmwalkers reward you with multiple Seething Opals but completing the event is time-consuming.

More optimistic players suggested potential fixes to the Realmwalker activity like shortening the time span of the encounter or adding extra incentives by adding it to the Tree of Whispers rotation. While players can’t seem to agree on whether or not the event should stick around, the appreciation for Seething Opals is nearly unanimous.

It’s not entirely out of the question for Blizzard to keep certain seasonal Mechanics in some form or another.

Helltides received major reworks following the popularity of Season 2’s Blood Harvests and Infernal Hordes from Season 5 are also here to stay.