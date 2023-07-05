GamingDiablo

Diablo 4: All crafting materials and where to find them

crafting materials in diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment

Looking for crafting materials in Diablo 4 but not sure where to look? Then your beleaguered Sanctuary soul shouldn’t fear. Our comprehensive guide has details on every material in the game, as well as their whereabouts.

Let’s face it, there many plates to juggle in Diablo 4. Ensuring your build is OP enough for the endgame, enduring Hardcore Mode, and much more. There’s a lot to do and even more to keep track of. Just one of the RPG game’s many elements is its crafting feature.

There’s nothing worse though than not having enough of a required resource. Worse still, not knowing where to find it can be a real pain. To subdue some of these frustrating scenarios, here’s a handy guide that should make you an expert when it comes to the game’s crafting materials.

sanctuary art in diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment

Every crafting material in Diablo 4 & where to find them

To make things nice and easy for you, here’s a big table featuring all of Diablo 4’s crafting materials and the hotspots they are found in. It should make your Sanctuary scouting mission much easier in D4!

Name of Crafting MaterialType of Crafting MaterialWhere to find it
AngelbreathHerbsFound in Dry Steppes, Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Kehjistan, and Scosglen.
BiteberryHerbsFound in Fractured Peaks.
BlightshadeHerbsFound in Hawezar.
Fiend RoseHerbsFound during Helltide Events.
GallowvineHerbsFound in Dry Steppes, Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Kehjistan, and Scosglen.
Howler MossHerbsFound in Scosglen.
LifesbaneHerbsFound in Kehjistan.
ReddamineHerbsFound in Dry Steppes.
Crushed Beast BonesMonster PartsFound by killing beasts, animals, and werecreatures.Found in Scosglen.
Demon’s HeartMonster PartsFound by killing demons.
Grave DustMonster PartsFound by killing undead.
PaletongueMonster PartsFound by killing evil humans.
Iron ChunkOresFound in veins.
Scattered PrismOresFound by killing large enemies – especially World Bosses.
Silver OreOresFound in veins.
Abtruse SigilSalvaged MaterialsFound by salvaging Legendary Jewelry.
Baleful FragmentSalvaged MaterialsFound by salvaging Legendary Weapons.
Coiling WardSalvaged MaterialsFound by salvaging Legendary Armor.
Forgotten SoulSalvaged MaterialsFound during Helltide Events.
Sigil PowderSalvaged MaterialsFound by salvaging Nightmare Sigils.
Veiled CrystalSalvaged MaterialsFound by salvaging Rare Weapons & Rare Armor.
RawhideSkinsFound by killing wildlife & beasts.
Superior LeatherSkinsFound by killing wildlife & beasts.

The rest is now up to you and your crafting materials goals in Diablo 4. If you’re still seeking other useful information on the game, we have a ton of other helpful guides to help you out:

