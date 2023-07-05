Diablo 4: All crafting materials and where to find them

Looking for crafting materials in Diablo 4 but not sure where to look? Then your beleaguered Sanctuary soul shouldn’t fear. Our comprehensive guide has details on every material in the game, as well as their whereabouts.

Let’s face it, there many plates to juggle in Diablo 4. Ensuring your build is OP enough for the endgame, enduring Hardcore Mode, and much more. There’s a lot to do and even more to keep track of. Just one of the RPG game’s many elements is its crafting feature.

There’s nothing worse though than not having enough of a required resource. Worse still, not knowing where to find it can be a real pain. To subdue some of these frustrating scenarios, here’s a handy guide that should make you an expert when it comes to the game’s crafting materials.

Blizzard Entertainment

Every crafting material in Diablo 4 & where to find them

To make things nice and easy for you, here’s a big table featuring all of Diablo 4’s crafting materials and the hotspots they are found in. It should make your Sanctuary scouting mission much easier in D4!

Name of Crafting Material Type of Crafting Material Where to find it Angelbreath Herbs Found in Dry Steppes, Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Kehjistan, and Scosglen. Biteberry Herbs Found in Fractured Peaks. Blightshade Herbs Found in Hawezar. Fiend Rose Herbs Found during Helltide Events. Gallowvine Herbs Found in Dry Steppes, Fractured Peaks, Hawezar, Kehjistan, and Scosglen. Howler Moss Herbs Found in Scosglen. Lifesbane Herbs Found in Kehjistan. Reddamine Herbs Found in Dry Steppes. Crushed Beast Bones Monster Parts Found by killing beasts, animals, and werecreatures. Found in Scosglen. Demon’s Heart Monster Parts Found by killing demons. Grave Dust Monster Parts Found by killing undead. Paletongue Monster Parts Found by killing evil humans. Iron Chunk Ores Found in veins. Scattered Prism Ores Found by killing large enemies – especially World Bosses. Silver Ore Ores Found in veins. Abtruse Sigil Salvaged Materials Found by salvaging Legendary Jewelry. Baleful Fragment Salvaged Materials Found by salvaging Legendary Weapons. Coiling Ward Salvaged Materials Found by salvaging Legendary Armor. Forgotten Soul Salvaged Materials Found during Helltide Events. Sigil Powder Salvaged Materials Found by salvaging Nightmare Sigils. Veiled Crystal Salvaged Materials Found by salvaging Rare Weapons & Rare Armor. Rawhide Skins Found by killing wildlife & beasts. Superior Leather Skins Found by killing wildlife & beasts.

The rest is now up to you and your crafting materials goals in Diablo 4. If you’re still seeking other useful information on the game, we have a ton of other helpful guides to help you out:

