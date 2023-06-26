Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4 are essential items that you can use to upgrade Legendary weapons. Here’s how to obtain these rare items in the game.

Legendary weapons in Diablo 4 take a lot of effort to farm. However, they also require special items to upgrade, most notably, Baleful Fragments. These rare items will help you upgrade your Legendary gear to the maximum level. But first, you’ll need to know how to acquire them.

Here’s how to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4 in order to upgrade your endgame gear and send Diablo’s minions back to the Hell that spawned them.

Blizzard Entertainment Baleful fragments in Diablo 4 drop from salvaging Legendary weapons

Where to find Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

The only known method to get Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4 is by salvaging Legendary weapons. You can salvage a Legendary weapon at a Blacksmith in any of the towns or settlements.

However, it is crucial to remember that you cannot use Legendary armor to obtain these materials. They only drop from Legendary weapons and that too above 400 Item Power.

Of course, knowing when to salvage a Legendary item is often a tough decision, as some are worth keeping and upgrading. However, to upgrade the ones you need the most you’ll need to sacrifice the rest to obtain the right materials.

While Baleful Fragments can feel like a finite resource in Diablo 4, you can always obtain more by farming Legendary items, then salvaging them when you return to town.

So that's how you get your hands on more Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4.

