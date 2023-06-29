Diablo 4: How to get Coiling Ward

Coiling Wards in Blizzard’s Diablo 4 are essential items used as part of the game’s upgrade system. To find more of these and strengthen your Legendary armor, we’ve got handy tips you need to know.

There are so many decisions and actions to keep on top of when playing Diablo 4. From finding and tracking down Baleful Fragments to finding the best way to maximize your builds, which you can do with our complete walkthrough of Diablo 4.

Another endeavor that you’ll regularly find yourself carrying out though is finding Legendary Armor. Naturally, some of these offer the best protection you can find in the entirety of Diablo 4. So, it’s imperative you find some to help you survive the game’s later stages. If you want to upgrade it though, you’re going to need Coiing Wards.

Blizzard Entertainment

How to get Coiling Wards in Diablo 4

To get your hands on Coiling Wards in Diablo 4 in Sanctuary, you will need to salvage existing Legendary Armor to be able to upgrade any other Legendary Armor you might possess.

So, there’s an element of give and take as you’ll need Legendary Armor to improve your best Legendary Armor. If you do have some spare Armor to trade in, you’ll need to head to your nearest Blacksmith.

He will gladly salvage your Legendary Armor for you and in return, you’ll receive some Coiling Wards. How many you ultimately obtain will depend on how much Legendary Armor you have to part with.

It goes without saying that finding Legendary Armor will be either an endgame activity or for those brave enough to play on the game’s higher World Tier settings. Not only that but fighting some of the game’s toughest bosses will also represent the best chance of acquiring the armor to help you get Coiling Wards.

