Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils: Where to get & how to upgrade legendary jewelry

Diablo 4 Abstruse Sigils are needed to upgrade legendary jewelry, drastically increasing their effects. So, here’s exactly how you can get them.

Diablo 4 Abtruse Sigils are vital materials in the game as they can give your legendary jewelry increased effects, which is a must when taking on the hardest bosses. When you combine powerful weapons and armor with upgraded legendary jewelry, your dungeon runs will go a lot smoother.

After all, having access to extra damage can be the difference between life and death against particularly tough foes. However, in order to upgrade your legendary jewelry in Diablo 4, you’ll need to gain access to plenty of Abstruse Sigils. So, here’s exactly where you can get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4.

How to get Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4

Blizzard Getting Abstruse Sigils in Diablo 4 can take a while.

Abstruse Sigils are obtained by salvaging legendary jewelry at any blacksmith. Simply take any unwanted legendary jewelry over to a blacksmith, and then salvage it to gain Abtruse Sigils.

The amount of Abstruse Sigils you gain will depend on the amount of jewelry you wish to salvage, so if you wish to farm a lot of Sigils, then be prepared to salvage a lot of jewelry.

Where to get legendary jewelry in Diablo 4?

Blizzard Legendary jewelry is a rare drop in Diablo 4.

Legendary jewelry is a rare item that can be obtained from dungeons, which can make farming them rather tricky. However, they can also be obtained from the Purveyor of Curiosities – an NPC that offers players the chance to secure rare and legendary items in exchange for Obols. Make sure you check out our Murmuring Obols guide to find out how you can get these items.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get Abtruse Sigils in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.

