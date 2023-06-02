Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones: Where to get & how to make potions

Diablo 4 Crushed Beast Bones are needed to make Light Healing Potion, but where can you find them and how many do you need?

Diablo 4 is home to plenty of materials that adventurers can use in crafting, but one of the most important is the Light Healing Potion. This lifesaving item provides a lot more healing than its predecessors, enabling you to stave off fatal blows.

However, in order to make the game’s Light Healing Potion, you’ll need to acquire Crushed Beast Bones. This makes farming them incredibly important in Diablo 4, especially if you wish to increase your survivability. So, here’s exactly where you can get Crushed Beats Bones in Diablo 4.

How to get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4

Blizzard Getting Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4 is fairly easy.

Crushed Beat Bones are found by killing wild beasts and werecreatures that roam around the game’s overworld. Simply take down any creatures you see and collect the rewards they drop. If you kill every creature you come across, you’ll have access to a large supply of Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.

How to make Light Healing Potion in Diablo 4

In order to make a Light Healing Potion, you’ll need to reach character level 30 and have unlocked the Alchemist. Once you’ve met the above requirements, you’ll finally have the ability to craft the Light Healing Potion.

The Light Healing Potion requires the following items to make:

Gallowvine x20

Biteberry x10

Crushed Beast Bones x5

470 gold

It’s important to note that the Light Healing Potion restores 141 life and recovers 35% Life over three seconds. This makes farming plenty of Crushed Beast Bones very important early on, as you’ll only unlock the next potion upgrade at level 45.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

