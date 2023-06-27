Fiend Rose Plants are a vital resource in Diablo 4, especially in the late game. So, where can you find the Fiend Rose plant in Diablo 4? Let’s take a look and find out.

The Diablo 4 Fiend Rose is an extremely rare resource and one that is very useful in the endgame. The resource allows you to upgrade your gear and re-roll its stats, allowing you to up enhance your weapons and armor while keeping the gear you love.

Article continues after ad

However, the Fiend Rose is extremely tricky to locate, with many looking to spend all their Murmuring Obols on Whispering Keys for a small chance at this resource. So, to help speed up your hunt, here’s how to find the Fiend Rose plant in Diablo 4.

Where to find the Fiend Rose plant in Diablo 4

Blizzard Helltides are the best place to find Fiend Roses in Diablo 4.

While the Fiend Rose is an extremely rare plant, but there are a few places you can find them, although it’s worth noting that it’s not always a guarantee so there will definitely be a lot of searching involved. Nevertheless, here are all the locations in which you can find the Fiend Rose in Diablo 4:

Article continues after ad

Spawns during Helltide events

Inside Tortured Chests during Helltide events

Occasionally dropped by enemies during Helltide events

Silent Chests (incredibly rare)

The item is practically non-existent before you reach level 50 and gain access to World Tier 3 – Nightmare difficulty, at least aside from very rare drops.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The most reliable way to farm Fiend Rose is to look out for it spawning during Helltide locations and take a moment to gather it when you see it. Taking part in frequent Helltide events is a great way to trigger it spawning, every other location/method or finding it is based on luck of the draw.

Article continues after ad

Not only does Fiend Rose spawn on the floor during a Helltide event, it can also be dropped by enemies or appear as a reward in chests. So if you’re looking to farm this precious resource, gear up, and get ready to complete some Helltide events.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can find the rare Fiend Rose plant in Diablo 4. While searching through those Helltide locations, come take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4