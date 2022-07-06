Destiny 2 Season 18: Start date, new raid, Arc 3.0 & everything we know

Lloyd Coombes . 10 hours ago

Destiny 2’s Season 18 is coming in a few weeks. Here’s everything we know so far.

Season of the Haunted (Season 17) took players to the Leviathan again, and now it feels like nothing is off the table for Destiny 2 Season 18. Bringing back Emperor Calus, revamping Solar 3.0 abilities, and drastically stepping up its characterization, the season has helped build anticipation ahead of the next major expansion, Lightfall.

Still, Bungie’s work is never done, and with Lightfall not expected until 2023 (followed by 2024’s The Final Shape), there’s plenty of time to fill on the release calendar. Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 Season 18.

Contents

Destiny 2 Season 18 start date

Season of the Haunted will run until August 23. That’s likely to be the same date that the Solstice of Heroes event ends.

Season 18 will drop on that day at weekly reset (6 PM BST/10 AM PT/1 PM ET), meaning you’ve got plenty of time to level up your Season Pass and Seasonal Artifact.

Destiny 2 Season 18 content

Bungie Destiny 2 is getting a new Raid in Season 18.

New Raid

While Season of the Haunted added the new Duality dungeon, Season 18 will add a new Raid to Destiny 2.

This six-player, endgame activity is likely to be released during the season to allow players to grind power levels, but some players have suspected Bungie may reach into the Destiny Content Vault to repurpose an old Destiny 2 raid like the Leviathan.

The Leviathan was added as a patrol destination in Season of the Haunted, but players have also suggested King’s Fall or Wrath of the Machine from Destiny 1 could arrive.

Season 19 will introduce another new dungeon.

@DestinyTwoLeaks on Twitter suggests that King’s Fall could be the next raid:

Crucible

Disjunction, which is set on Savathun’s Throne World, was added in Season of the Haunted but only for Iron Banner: Rift.

Bungie Disjunction is the first new PvP map in some time.

Season 18 will add Rift, and the map, to the general Crucible pool, meaning you’ll be able to play it more often.

Sandbox changes

Bungie has promised a midseason weapons update in its weekly blog post, but interestingly some of the changes are being pulled forward from Season 18.

The big changes include updates to the controversial airborne effectiveness stat, as well as tweaking certain weapon types.

The devs provided a handy “TLDR” summary here:

Buffs

Airborne Effectiveness:

Improved baseline airborne accuracy and aim-assist for all Primary weapons. Added a static airborne effectiveness buff to some existing perks. Raised the base AE stat on several Exotic weapons.

Tuned up some underperforming Primary weapon subfamilies in PvP. Increased pellet Shotgun damage in PvE. Increased ammo per Special brick for Glaives, Forerunner and Eriana’s Vow in PvP. Linear Fusion Rifles no longer receive increased flinch in PvE (will still receive increased flinch in PvP).

Nerfs

Tuned down some overperforming Exotics in PvP.

Destiny 2 Season 18 weapons

As is always the case with Destiny 2 seasons, we’re expecting a new Ritual Weapon for the season that offers unique decals for Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.

There will also be an exotic weapon tied to the season pass, but as for what it could be it’s hard to say. The Grand Overture is a machine gun/rocket launcher hybrid, while the Trespasser is a lethal, Robocop-style sidearm we didn’t think we’d see again after Destiny 1.

Read more: All Destiny 2 Witch Queen exotics

While Bungie hasn’t confirmed what weapons are being added to activities, we know of some that are being removed. As per Bungie, you can expect these to leave the game in Season 18:

Activity Being removed in Season 18 Being added in Season 18 Iron Banner Peacebond Sidearm Archon’s Thunder Machine Gun TBC Nightfall PLUG ONE.1 Fusion Rifle The Hothead Rocket Launcher TBC Trials of Osiris Eye of Sol Sniper Rifle The Summoner Auto Rifle TBC

Destiny 2 Arc 3.0

Sandbox Lead Kevin Yanes has suggested that many of the Synaptic Spear attacks found back in Season of the Risen are actually a testing ground for Arc 3.0.

Bungie Arc 3.0 is coming with Season 18.

While we’re still waiting for a full list of Arc 3.0 aspects and fragments, Solar 3.0 and Void 3.0 both introduced a series of buffs and debuffs to apply to enemies, bringing them closer to Stasis.

Bungie had previously said that Arc 3.0 will focus on chain-lightning, which means it could be great fun for clearing large groups of enemies.

Destiny 2 Season 18 story and characters

We’re still hopeful of a SIVA-focused season, but whatever happens in Season 18 is likely to start building story momentum toward Lightfall.

Read more: Destiny 2 Witch Queen ending explained

The expansion is expected to properly introduce The Witness, so there’s a chance we’ll hear more from his cohorts in the same way we dealt with Calus in Season of the Haunted.

With the Bound In Sorrow quest all but finished, the Vanguard and Cabal’s alliance seems stronger than ever. Could it be time to check in with Mithrax and the House of Light?

Destiny 2 Season 18 price

Season 18 will continue with the Season Pass model, meaning you can buy in for around £10/$12 per season.

If you have Witch Queen’s Deluxe Edition, you’re already covered for seasons 18 and 19.

With new premium event rewards coming with Solstice of Heroes, could it be time for Destiny 2 to move to a subscription model?

