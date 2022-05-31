Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon: Release time, rewards, & all we know about Season of the Haunted Dungeon

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted will add a new Dungeon called Duality. Here’s everything we know, including when you can play it and what you’ll get for doing so.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is here, kicking off another three months with new story developments, a season pass, and a new seasonal artifact.

Unlike Season 16, though, which added the Vow of the Disciple raid, Season 17 will add a new Dungeon called Duality. For those that are new to Destiny 2, Dungeons are mechanic-heavy, three-player endgame encounters that bridge the gap between Strikes and Raids.

Here’s everything we know about the Destiny 2 Duality dungeon.

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon release date and time

Destiny 2’s Duality Dungeon will arrive with the daily reset on Friday, May 27 at 10AM PEST / 1 PM EST 6 PM BST/ 7PM CEST (the same time that Xur arrives) on the Derelict Leviathan.

You can check out the trailer below:

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon Power Level requirement

The Dungeon arrives with two difficulty options; Normal and Master.

Normal will require players to hit Power Level 1550, with the Master requirement at 1590.

In case you’re wondering, Master adds the Match Game modifier, as well as Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon rewards and loot

Here are the Dungeon rewards, thanks to Bungie’s recent blog post:

1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class Artifice Versions can also be acquired via Master Difficulty

4 Legendary New Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory (Ship or Sparrow)

2 Legendary Emblems

The Exotic Weapon included is the Heartshadow exotic sword. This Void melee weapon has two traits:

Shot in the Dark: Remaining invisible grants this weapon increased damage for a brief duration. Hitting a target with this weapon’s projectiles while Shot in the Dark is active weakens them.

Remaining invisible grants this weapon increased damage for a brief duration. Hitting a target with this weapon’s projectiles while Shot in the Dark is active weakens them. Exhumation: Heavy attacks made with full Sword energy turn you invisible and fire exploding Void projectiles.

According to the Destiny 2 database Light.gg, the catalyst for the weapon will increase movement speed while invisible.

As for the Legendary weapons, fans can expect the Lingering Dread Stasis Grenade launcher, New Purpose Stasis Pulse Rifle, Stormchaser Arc Linear Fusion Rifle, and the Unforgiven Void SMG.

Artifice Armor explained

Artifice Armor is, in many ways, like Adept gear — it’s the same armor but offers additional mod slots. The difference here is that Artifice Armor’s extra slot is solely for Artifact mods, which will let you customize your build even further.

We’ve got a full list of Artifact mods here.

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon price

As Bungie explains:

“[The] best way to get this dungeon, as well as the one coming in Season 19, is to have the Digital Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen. If you have that, you are already good to go!”

“If you want to experience an entire year of Destiny 2 content and haven’t purchased the Deluxe Edition yet, starting next Tuesday, it’s going to be on sale for 25% off.”

Bungie has also released a Dungeon Key in the game’s Eververse store which will set players back 2000 Silver (around $20 or £20).

For more on Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, be sure to check out our other content for the loot shooter.

