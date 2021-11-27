Everything being vaulted from Destiny 2 in 2022: Forsaken, seasonal content

Destiny 2 will be putting even more content into the vault when the Witch Queen arrives in February 2022. We’ve compiled a list of all the content soon to be vaulted, as well as what has already been removed from the game.

The Destiny Content Vault was introduced in 2020 in hopes of lightening the load of Bungie’s signature looter shooter, and though it was controversial at first, the DCV has been working to keep hard drives safe ever since.

Whether you’re making sure that you’re caught up before another piece of the game gets pulled away or just curious about the road ahead, we’ve got you covered with the full list of what’s being vaulted in 2022.

Everything being vaulted from Destiny 2 in 2022

Forsaken

The beloved Forsaken expansion will be added to the Destiny Content Vault in Feb. 2022.

Released on Sept 4, 2018, Forsaken took players on a winding set of quests in the hope of avenging Cayde-6 following his death at the hands of Uldren Sov.

While that story remains a crucial piece of the lore, players will be losing access to much of the content that came alongside it. Both The Dreaming City and The Last Wish raid will be sticking around, but the Tangled Shore is on the chopping block and taking Spider’s hideout along with it.

This means that Master Rahool in the Tower will take over Spider’s duties as a vendor, further centralizing The Tower for all currency exchanges.

Destiny 2 Year 4 seasonal content

Most of the Year 4 seasonal content, from Season of the Hunt to Season of the Lost, will be going into the vault.

There are a few minor exceptions. The Proving Grounds and Battleground activities will be sticking around in a playlist named Vanguard Operations, while the Warden of Nothing strike will also be designated as free for all players.

Meanwhile, the Presage and Harbinger exotic missions will be pulled from the game, with the promise that Bungie is investigating how to “reprise and create new exciting Exotic special missions within Destiny 2 for the future.”

What has been vaulted from Destiny 2?

Bungie has already added quite a lot of content to the Destiny Content Vault, and the full list can be found on the DCV homepage.

The most notable of the additions is the original Destiny 2 campaign missions, known in-game as The Red War, but there are a few other pieces locked away as well.

Campaigns

The Red War

Curse of Osiris

Warmind

Seasonal Narratives

Season of the Forge

Season of the Drifter

Season of Opulence

When these pieces went into the vault, so did most of their Exotic Quests, Raids, Strikes, and vendors. Any Exotic Weapons that had their quest removed have since been added to the Monument to Lost Lights, where players can now go and exchange specific materials to claim them.

Is any content returning from the Destiny Content Vault in 2022?

There will be a few pieces returning from the vault, but Bungie so far has been tight-lipped about the specifics.

In the same vault update that announced that Forsaken will be getting pulled from the game, the dev team said: “In addition to all that brand new content, we’re bringing a carefully curated selection of content out of the DCV, including a classic raid, two PVP maps from Destiny 2, and one classic PVP map from the original Destiny.”

We still don’t know precisely what is coming back to the game, but we’ll update this page when an announcement is made.

