Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted artifact: All mods & how to level up the Nightmare Harvester fast

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion is here, and Season of the Haunted has begun. Here’s how to level up your Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Artifact.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen has kicked off a new year of content for Bungie’s loot-shooter, and Season of the Haunted follows on from the (excellent) Season of the Risen.

Alongside the new Season Pass, there’s also a new artifact to level up — the Nightmare Harvester. Doing so will unlock additional mods to equip throughout the season, and it’ll be key to taking on Champions and other tougher enemies.

Here’s everything included in the Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Artifact, and how to earn mods more quickly.

What is the Season of the Haunted Artifact?

The Season of the Haunted Artifact is The Nightmare Harvester. It’s something Eris Morn uses to bind Guardians to their nightmares at the start of the seasonal storyline, and is likely to be important throughout the season.

All Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Mods

Here is the full list of mods for the Nightmare Harvester in Destiny 2, with Champion mods in bold:

Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Column 1 mods

Piercing Sidearms (Cost 1) Sidearms gain shield-piercing rounds, which bypass combatant defenses. Strong against Barrier Champions.

Overload rounds (Cost 1) Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns grants bullets that stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Unstoppable Scout Rifle (Cost 1) Aiming down sights for a short time causes Scout Rifles you wield to fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Unstoppable Glaive (Cost 3) Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle (Cost 1) Pulse Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Pulse Rifles deal bonus damage against Barrier Champions.



Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Column 2 mods

Shotgun Holster (Cost 1) Gradually reloads your stowed Shotguns over time. Multiple copies of this perk stack to reduce the time taken to fully reload.

Trace Rifle Ammo Finder (Cost 1) Increases your chance of finding Special ammo while you have a Trace Rifle equipped.

Nightmarish Opulence (Cost 1) Increases the duration of the Psychohack Origin Trait and the effect of the Extrovert Origin Trait.

Pulse Rifle Targeting (Cost 1) Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Pulse Rifles.

Sidearm Holster (Cost 1) Gradually reloads your stowed Sidearms over time. Multiple copies of this perk stack to reduce the time taken to fully reload.



Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Column 3 mods

Shotgun Dexterity (Cost 1) Faster ready and stow speed for Shotguns.

Trace Rifle Reserves (Cost 1) Increases the amount of Trace Rifle ammo you can carry.

Unquenchable Thirst (Cost 1) Increases the buff effect of the To Excess Origin Trait and the healing effect of the Souldrinker Origin Trait.

Armor Of The Dying Star (Cost 2) Reduces incoming Solar and Void damage from combatants.

Sidearm Dexterity (Cost 1) Faster ready and stow speed for Sidearms



Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Column 4

Overload Trace Rifles (Cost 3) Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output.

Revitalizing Blast (Cost 4) Stunning a Champion causes it to ignite and clears your shield stun.

Withering Heat (Cost 6) Causing damage with a Solar ability weakens Champions for a short duration.

Molten Overload (Cost 2) Solar grenades cause disruption, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Glaive Of Dreams (Cost 2) While you have a Glaive equipped, the Unstable Essence buff gained by picking up objects dropped by Nightmares has double its normal duration.



Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester Column 5 mods

Classy Restoration (Cost 3) Activating your Solar class abilities grants you restoration.

Radiant Orbs (Cost 5) Picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant.

Rays Of Precision (Cost 6) While radiant, Solar precision final blows cause combatants to ignite.

Flame Harvesting (Cost 5) Solar Exotic final blows create Solar elemental wells.

Solar Fulmination (Class Item, 3 Energy) (Cost 3) Your ignitions do increased damage in an increased radius.



How to level up the Destiny 2 Nightmare Harvester fast

While playing Season 17, there are a few different methods you can utilize to increase XP gains and earn those mods faster.

Equip an XP mod

If you equip XP mods to your ghost, you can eke out an additional 10% on top of all XP earned.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Destiny 2’s vendors offer rotating bounties every day, so head to the Tower and stock up. Each one will give a chunk of XP, and turning in a few at a time will see your XP skyrocket.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Play regularly

Every reset, Guardians get a buff called “well-rested” that earns additional XP for the first five levels you earn each week. That helps players that log in regularly to unlock more Artifact mods.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about the Nightmare Harvester Artifact in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

