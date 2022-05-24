Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted season pass: All rewards & how to level up fast in Season 17

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted is here, and that means there are 100 levels of rewards to earn. Here’s all we know about the Destiny 2 Season 17 season pass.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen kicked off another year of content, and Season of the Haunted is the second quarter of that year. Adding a new Dungeon, seasonal activity, and gear to earn.

That means another Season Pass, too, with one hundred new rewards to be earned through playing the game — including the new seasonal exotic, Trespasser, which also has its own catalyst.

Here’s everything included in the Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted season pass, and how to complete it more quickly.

Advertisement

Content

How much does the Season Pass for Season of the Haunted cost?

The Season of the Haunted follows the traditional model introduced in Shadowkeep.

That means there’s a free track for all players, as well as a premium one which will cost $10/£10, or 1000 Silver. If you have the Deluxe Edition of Witch Queen, though, you’ll already have it included.

All Season of the Haunted rewards

Check out the full reward tracks below, with the usual mix of buffs, shaders, seasonal armor, and materials, alongside a new seasonal exotic weapon (more on that below).

Read more: Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2022: Start date, armor changes, Bonfire Bash & everything we know

How to get the Destiny 2 Trespasser exotic and catalyst in the Season Pass

The new seasonal exotic, Trespasser, is available for both free and premium players.

Advertisement

Premium players will earn it as an instant unlock at level one of the premium reward track, while players without the paid season pass will need to reach level 35.

We’ll update this story when we find out how you can earn the catalyst.

How to level up the Season Pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted fast

While playing Season 17, there are a few different methods you can utilize to help you power through the Season Pass fast, which we’ve outlined below.

Equip an XP mod

Accessible via your Ghost, XP mods can buff the amount of experience earned through all activities and bounties. If you level up your Ghost, you can hit an additional 12 percent bonus XP.

Advertisement

Use XP bonuses

You can level up your Season Pass even faster by leveling up your Season Pass. Confused? Essentially, some tiers will buff your XP rate, meaning you can earn more just through normal play.

There are also Fireteam XP bonuses that’ll assist those you play with, too.

Complete Bounties and Challenges

Bounties are available from Destiny 2’s vendors daily, and completing this will help you level up your Season Pass in no time. Grab a bundle for your chosen activity type and go out there and have fun.

There are also Seasonal Challenges. These roll out weekly alongside the reset, offering huge XP bonuses as well as occasional weapons and Bright Dust increments.

Advertisement

Play regularly

Every weekly reset, Destiny 2 players get a “well-rested” bonus for the first five levels of the Season Pass. This buff will earn you double XP, meaning logging in for a couple of hours every week (especially when grabbing those bounties) will see you earn those rewards in no time.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Season Pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, including how to get the seasonal exotic and its catalyst.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Xur location | Iron Banner countdown