When does Destiny 2 Season of the Wish end?

Season of the Wish has been ongoing for a while now which has Destiny 2 players curious as to when it will end. Here’s everything you need to know about when the current season’s end date is.

Season of the Wish is already one of the longest seasons we’ve had in Destiny 2. Despite starting back in November 2023, the Riven-themed season is still ongoing with the same seasonal activities as ever.

Bungie has prepared new content to fill the void like Into the Light which will bring back several fan-favorite weapons and introduce an entirely new game mode, but it’s far from a new season.

Here is when Season of the Wish will finally end and the looter shooter’s next expansion will officially get underway.

Season of the Wish will end on June 4, 2024, on the weekly reset at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/5 PM GMT. This coincides will the launch of The Final Shape, the next Destiny 2 expansion.

That means you have until early June to farm gear like the new weapons, unlock the ‘Wishbearer’ gilded title, and finish up any remaining seasonal quests.

The current season was originally scheduled to end on February 27, 2024, but this was pushed back over three months after The Final Shape was delayed.

In a TWID revealing the delay, Bungie explained they felt it was necessary to deliver an “even bigger and bolder vision,” that will be “remembered and treasured for years to come,” with those extra months being spent on improving The Final Shape.

That’s all you need to know about when Season of the Wish will end in Destiny 2. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated if any more updates are provided by Bungie closer to the season’s end date.