Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer reveals new exotic weapons and armor

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion launches this month, and we’ve got our first look at the new exotic weapons and armor coming with it. Here’s all we know about the Destiny 2 Witch Queen exotics.

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion will arrive on February 22, bringing a new campaign, location, and raid for Guardians to kick off another year of content.

Fresh from the announcement that Sony has purchased the studio, Bungie has released a new trailer for the expansion focusing on weapon crafting and the new exotic weapons and armor we’ll be able to get our hands on. We even get a look at the new weapon type, the Glaive — the game’s first first-person melee weapon.

Here’s all we learned from the trailer about the Witch Queen exotics.

All Destiny 2 Witch Queen exotics revealed so far

Check out the trailer below to get up to speed:

As you can see, there’s a lot to unpack — starting with weapon crafting.

It appears that players will be able to tweak the perks on their new weapons, something we already knew, but we now have an example of what that could look like. The trailer shows us an assault rifle with Triple Tap, Dragonfly, Accurized Rounds, Arrowhead Brake, and a Range masterwork.

We recently opined about how the system could work, and we’d imagine this trailer is likely to preface this week’s Bungie blog post.

Then there are the exotics that we see, with class-specific armor and a trio of weapons shown off.

Grand Overture — Slug launcher charges full auto missiles (Season Pass required).

— Slug launcher charges full auto missiles (Season Pass required). Parasite — Worm launcher with increasing damage (grenade launcher).

— Worm launcher with increasing damage (grenade launcher). Osteo Striga — Swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst (looks like an SMG).

— Swarming projectiles trigger a toxic burst (looks like an SMG). Hoarfrost-Z chest (Titan) — replaces Titan barricade with a Stasis wall.

— replaces Titan barricade with a Stasis wall. Osmiomancy gloves (Warlock) — additional coldsnap grenade with enhanced seeking.

— additional coldsnap grenade with enhanced seeking. Blight ranger helmet (Hunter) — reflected projectiles deal increased damage

Finally, we got a proper look at the new Glaive weapon type. Unlike Rise of Iron’s axes or Hive swords, these are wielded from a first-person perspective. We know that we’ll be crafting the weapon ourselves, but we now know that each class will have a specific Glaive ability. Whether or not there are multiple glaives to find, though, we couldn’t say at this point.

Titan Glaive: Edge of Action — Place a protective shield.

— Place a protective shield. Warlock Glaive: Edge of Intent — Deploy a healing turret.

— Deploy a healing turret. Hunter Glaive: Edge of Concurrence — Tracking chain lightning.

There’s a look at the exotics coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen this month, but in the meantime, be sure to check out our Destiny content at Dexerto.

