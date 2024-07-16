The second act of Destiny 2’s Echoes episode will be released very soon. Here’s what we know about the new update, including the release date, story, and what new weapons are being added to the mix.

Destiny 2 is finally about to receive an update to its Echoes episode with Act 2. The new form of seasonal structure revealed by Bungie means we get three episodes each year, with each of them containing separate acts to have the story progress in a more meaningful manner over time.

Now the first episode titled Echoes will be receiving its second Act, showcasing to players what the developers have in mind for these mini-updates. Looking to get more info on what’s coming? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2’s second Act for Echoes releases on July 16th, 2024. The devs are yet to share an exact time on when this update will be released, but the scheduled maintenance is expected to end at 12 PM PDT.

Destiny 2 Echoes Act 2 story

The story of Echoes is set to get a bit darker from here on out. With Saint-14 being mind-controlled and his terrifying existential crisis, the mysterious “Conductor” will definitely play a larger part in the story.

Since this is only the second act of Echoes, it’s likely the plot won’t see its end so soon, but it does mean we’ll get a bit more information as to what’s happening on Nessus.

Destiny 2 Echoes Act 2 new weapons

Bungie is releasing three new weapons with the second act of Echoes, one of which is the first of its kind.

Bungie Abberant Action is the first ever Solar Rocket Assisted Sidearm.

The first ever Solar Rocket-Assisted Sidearm frame will be arriving in the form of Abberant Action. The Heavy Burst Pulse Rifle archetype is getting a new Arc entry titled Corrasion, and finally, Kinetic Shotgun Perfect Paradox will be making a comeback in the update.

Destiny 2 Echoes Act 2 battlegrounds

It wouldn’t be a new Destiny 2 update without some new big baddies to take on. Act 2 will launch with two new battlegrounds and a third will arrive shortly afterward.

The first two launch with the Act itself on July 16, while the final one will be available the week after on July 23.