Everything getting vaulted in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is set for release on June 4, 2024. However, some of the content from the Lightfall DLC is getting vaulted, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Destiny 2 is known to vault major content in the past to keep the size of the game in check. This primarily pertains to everything seasonal that is released over an entire year.

The same will happen to much of Lightfall when The Final Shape launches. Some of the content that is directly tied to the DLC, such as the campaign and raid of Lightfall, will remain. However, other elements will be removed, and you don’t have long at all to collect everything.

Here is what we know about all of the seasonal content getting vaulted in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Bungie Pantheon and Godslayer titles will be removed in The Final Shape.

All Destiny 2 content getting vaulted in The Final Shape

All the content getting vaulted when The Final Shape is released is as follows:

Season of Defiance

All seasonal story content

Defiant Battlegrounds

Defiant Keys

Defiant Engrams

Brazen Spark Ship

Common Nobility Sparrow

Seasonal Bounties and Artifact

Season of the Deep

All seasonal story content

Salvage and Deep Dives

Wicked Implement Exotic Mission

Seasonal Bounties and Artifact

Deep Dive Keys

Salvage Keys

Fishing Tackle

Akashic Revelation Ship

To Be Remembered Sparrow

Season of the Witch

All seasonal story content

Savathun’s Spire

Altars of Summoning

The Imbaru Engine

Seasonal Bounties and Artifact

Witch’s Keys

Witch Engrams

Powerful Offerings

Robust Offerings

Feeble Offerings

Laminos Sparrow

Sparagmos Ship

Bungie The Coil is getting vaulted in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Season of the Wish

All seasonal story content

Riven’s Lair

The Coil

Seasonal Bounties and Artifact

Lair Keys

Wish Tokens

Wish Engrams

Gloaming Journeyer Sparrow

Wyrmguard Shell

Unforeseen Consequences Ship

Into the Light

Into the Light Quest

Pantheon

Godslayer Title

Trophies of Bravery

Shiny versions of Onslaught weapons

Superblack Shader

Hall of Champions

General Items

Legendary Shards

Resonant Alloy

Harmonic Alloy

All Ritual and Pinnacle weapons available from Vendors and their Ornaments

Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties

Spec Mods: Boss Spec, Taken Spec, Minor Spec, Major Spec, Adept Big Ones Spec

Among these, the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties will be replaced by a new Ritual Pathfinder system. The Ritual and Pinnacle weapons will become available in the Monument of Lost Light in the Tower.

