Everything getting vaulted in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is set for release on June 4, 2024. However, some of the content from the Lightfall DLC is getting vaulted, and here’s everything you need to know about it.
Destiny 2 is known to vault major content in the past to keep the size of the game in check. This primarily pertains to everything seasonal that is released over an entire year.
The same will happen to much of Lightfall when The Final Shape launches. Some of the content that is directly tied to the DLC, such as the campaign and raid of Lightfall, will remain. However, other elements will be removed, and you don’t have long at all to collect everything.
Here is what we know about all of the seasonal content getting vaulted in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
All Destiny 2 content getting vaulted in The Final Shape
All the content getting vaulted when The Final Shape is released is as follows:
Season of Defiance
- All seasonal story content
- Defiant Battlegrounds
- Defiant Keys
- Defiant Engrams
- Brazen Spark Ship
- Common Nobility Sparrow
- Seasonal Bounties and Artifact
Season of the Deep
- All seasonal story content
- Salvage and Deep Dives
- Wicked Implement Exotic Mission
- Seasonal Bounties and Artifact
- Deep Dive Keys
- Salvage Keys
- Fishing Tackle
- Akashic Revelation Ship
- To Be Remembered Sparrow
Season of the Witch
- All seasonal story content
- Savathun’s Spire
- Altars of Summoning
- The Imbaru Engine
- Seasonal Bounties and Artifact
- Witch’s Keys
- Witch Engrams
- Powerful Offerings
- Robust Offerings
- Feeble Offerings
- Laminos Sparrow
- Sparagmos Ship
Season of the Wish
- All seasonal story content
- Riven’s Lair
- The Coil
- Seasonal Bounties and Artifact
- Lair Keys
- Wish Tokens
- Wish Engrams
- Gloaming Journeyer Sparrow
- Wyrmguard Shell
- Unforeseen Consequences Ship
Into the Light
- Into the Light Quest
- Pantheon
- Godslayer Title
- Trophies of Bravery
- Shiny versions of Onslaught weapons
- Superblack Shader
- Hall of Champions
General Items
- Legendary Shards
- Resonant Alloy
- Harmonic Alloy
- All Ritual and Pinnacle weapons available from Vendors and their Ornaments
- Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties
- Spec Mods: Boss Spec, Taken Spec, Minor Spec, Major Spec, Adept Big Ones Spec
Among these, the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit bounties will be replaced by a new Ritual Pathfinder system. The Ritual and Pinnacle weapons will become available in the Monument of Lost Light in the Tower.
