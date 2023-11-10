Destiny 2 Season of the Wish: Release date, dungeon, ritual weapon, more

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish has been officially announced, here’s what you need to know including the release date, dungeon, and more.

The newest season of Destiny 2 will be arriving to the prolific looter shooter shortly. Season of the Wish will be the next season following Season of the Witch, offering a new seasonal story before we hit The Final Shape.

Want to know more about what’s coming in Season of the Wish? We’ve got you covered with the release date, story, dungeon and more.

Season of the Wish has been confirmed to release on November 28, 2023. Like usual this will probably coincide with the weekly reset.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish story

Not much is known about the Season of the Wish’s story as of yet. We do know that the Guardians will be somehow teaming up with Riven after we learn about the elusive 15th wish from the Imbaru Engine cutscene.

As shown by the art shared by Bungie, the Guardians are facing off against enemies in the Dreaming City, with Riven by their side.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish dungeon

Season of the Wish will also feature a new dungeon. Bungie has been alternating between delivering a raid and a dungeon with each season. The dungeon for Season of the Wish will be locked behind the Dungeon Key, which is a paid DLC players can purchase with Silver.

We don’t know much about what the dungeon will be for Season of the Wish, but it’s likely it’ll take place in the Dreaming City and have some ties to the story of the season.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish ritual weapon

Bungie has also revealed the ritual weapon for Season of the Wish. The ritual weapon for Season of the Wish is the Chivalric Fire Void Caster Sword.

Chilvarric Fire will come with Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds, perfect for high uptime on Void overshields. The sword also has Attrition Orbs, which creates Orbs of Power when dealing sustained damage.

Bungie The Chilvaric Fire Void Caster Sword is the Ritual Weapon for Season of the Wish.

As per usual different ornaments will be available for the weapon depending on what activity you choose to engage with.

