Destiny 2’s The Final Shape Raid: Release date, bosses, everything we know

The Final Shape is soon arriving in Destiny 2, and like the other expansions before it, it will host its own Raid. So here’s what we know about the forthcoming endgame activity, including the release date, what bosses we’ll face, and more.

Destiny 2 is hurtling toward The Final Shape, the ultimate finale to the decade-long Light and Darkness saga. Finally, the Guardians will enter the Traveller to confront the Witness and put a stop to their scheming.

The Final Shape will also feature a brand new raid for Guardians to hop into, being one of the most exciting pieces of endgame content within the looter shooter. And given no one quite knows what the future has in store for the franchise, this Raid is pivotal in carving a path ahead.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what we know about the new raid being released in The Final Shape, including its release date, bosses, and more.

Article continues after ad

The Final Shape’s raid will be released on June 7, 2024, a mere three days after the release of the major expansion. The raid itself will launch at 10 AM PT, so players have just a few days to prepare themselves for the exciting World’s First race.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid bosses

We do know for certain that we’ll be fighting The Witness in The Final Shape’s raid. As confirmed by Joe Blackburn, Guardians will be taking on the Witness in the raid itself. After years of torment, as this deceptive foe pulled the strings through every major expansion, it’s finally time to take the fight directly to them.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid Contest Mode

No different from previous endgame activities, it’s safe to assume the Contest Mode modifier for the raid will be active for the first 48 hours. This mode caps the power of all players entering the raid at 20 below the recommended power, making the raid far more difficult than it normally would. Completing the raid on contest mode is a huge feat, and generally, Bungie rewards Guardians who complete it with a special limited emblem.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Raid – Race to world’s first

As per usual, Guardians from all over the world will compete to see who can complete the raid the fastest. This usually involves a bunch of high-profile teams who typically stream their perspective and race against one another to come out on top.

Article continues after ad

Content creators like Datto and Sweatcicle often stream their experiences with the raid and are great to watch if you aren’t also racing for the world’s first.

Bungie does award the fastest team to complete the raid with an IRL belt for being the first, truly cementing their monumental achievement.