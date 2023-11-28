What is Destiny 2 Into the Light? Release window, new content, more

Destiny 2 has announced a new minor content update that will help prepare new and old players alike for The Final Shape expansion.

The Final Shape has been one of the most highly anticipated expansions for Destiny 2. The conclusion of the Light and Dark saga, the expansion will mark the end of the looter shooter as we know it.

Of course, Bungie has plans for what’s to come after The Final Shape, but what that may look like is anyone’s guess.

However, fans will now have to wait a bit longer to see this conclusion. Bungie has announced that the release of The Final Shape has been delayed until June 4, 2024. Though alongside it, they also announced a new content update that would help prepare players for the conclusive expansion. Looking to get more information on Destiny 2 Into the Light? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 Into the Light release window

Destiny 2’s Into the Light will be released in April 2024. This means players will have a couple of months to experience the new content as well as get prepared for the release of The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 Into the Light content: What can Guardians expect?

In terms of content, Into the Light’s substance has not been completely specified as of yet. However, Joe Blackburn, Destiny 2’s game director has mentioned the goals of this update.

“This is really built not only for the folks that have played Destiny for 5000 hours, but also for your friends, your family, people who are just getting into Destiny and want to get prepared for the Final Shape.

“We’re really excited about the content and rewards coming in this, so please stay tuned.”

Blackburn mentioned that we’d also learn more about Into the Light and its content later down the line, so players should expect to hear more from the director in the months to come.