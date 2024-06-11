Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes: Release date, activities, weapons, more

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is introducing a brand new system called Episodes that replace the traditional Seasonal system. Here is everything we know about the first Episode of The Final Shape, Echoes.

While the Witness was defeated in The Final Shape, the Traveler has changed forever. It is no longer the pure source of Light, as the Witness has imbued it with Darkness. This mix of Light and Darkness caused an explosion that released objects called Echoes into the Solar System.

Bungie has announced that Year 7 of Destiny 2 will be divided into three Episodes, each focusing on one Echo. These Episodes will focus on individual stories and even if you skip one, you can start the next without any loss of continuity.

Article continues after ad

The first Episode called Echoes will revolve around the first Echo that has made its way to Nessus. Guardians need to investigate what that is and subdue the dangers arising from this anomaly.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Nessus is the main focus in Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes.

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes will be released on June 11, 2024, after reset.

It will be divided into three parts: Act 1, Act 2, and Act 3. The first Act will be available along with the release of Episode 1.

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes story

After the Witness’ defeat, one of the Echoes released from the Traveler dropped into Nesus, causing earthquakes on the planet with an abnormal influx of Vex.

Guardians need to join hands with Failsafe and Saint XIV to uncover the origins of this Vex attack. As it happens, a new power is rising and this one has the ability to control not only the Vex but also Saint XIV as well.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Guardians will also notice that the planet in itself has been transformed and they will get to explore some of the deeper and unknown parts of Nessus.

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes Core Activity

Just like Seasons in the past, the first episode of Destiny 2 The Final Shape will also feature an activity called Breach Executable. This is a three-player activity that will have zone control mechanics. However, we will be able to give more insight once the activity officially launches.

Article continues after ad

In either case, make sure to bring your best PvE loadout as the fight will be hard.

Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes weapons

Here are the weapons you get to farm during Destiny 2 Episode 1 Echoes:

Article continues after ad

Weapon Class Element Corrasion Pulse Rifle Arc Aberrant Action Sidearm Solar Chronophage Trace Rifle Void Faith-Keeper Rocket Launcher Void Ill Omen Sword Stasis Lost Signal Grenade Launcher Stasis Sightline Survey Primary Arc Speleologist Machine Gun Solar Timeworn Wayfarer Scout Rifle Solar Veiled Thread Auto Rifle Stasis

Additionally, reprised weapons from Season of the Dawn are also returning. The list of those weapons are as follows:

Weapon Class Element Breachlight Sidearm Strand Line in the Sand Linear Fusion Rifle Arc Martyr’s Retribution Grenade Launcher Solar Patron of Lost Causes Scout Rifle Kinetic Perfect Paradox Shotgun Kinetic

For more on Destiny 2 The Final Shape check out our guide for Warlock and Hunter. If you are interested in Destiny 2 in general, check out our guides for Echoes, PvE meta loadouts, and future content.