Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022: All challenges and rewards for Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 event is here, and it’s full of items to check off ahead of Lightfall. Here’s every Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph challenge and reward.
Destiny 2‘s final season of the Witch Queen era, Season of the Seraph, is finally here, and it seems like Bungie is closing off the year with a bang.
While we’ve got The Dawning 2022 yet to come, Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 have arrived, and they offer a series of challenges to complete in the game ahead of Lightfall’s release in 2023.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022, including the challenges and rewards.
Contents:
- What are Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph?
- All Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022
- Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards
What are Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph?
Moments of Triumph are a great way to show off your in-game achievements. The idea is to celebrate everything Guardians have achieved up to this point, and completing them awards in-game goodies and additional Bungie store options for bragging rights in real life, too.
While the event itself is free, you will need DLC or expansions to complete some of them.
All Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges
Here’s the full list:
|Triumph
|What’s required?
|Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver
|Complete each Year 5 Raid and Dungeon.
|Triumph Achiever
|Attain a Triumph score of 10,000.
|Psionic Operator
|Complete Operation Elbrus (Season of the Risen)
|Severance
|Complete Bound in Sorrow (Season of the Haunted)
|Savior of the Seven Seas
|Defeat all eight pirate lords (Season of Plunder)
|Rebuilding Rasputin
|Complete mission ‘More than a Weapon’ (Season of the Seraph storyline – current season)
|Vanguard Victory
|Get 300 kills in Vanguard activities with a Year 5 ritual weapon
|Gambit Gauntlet
|Get kills in Gambit with a Year 5 ritual weapon
|Crucible Contract
|Get kills in Crucible with a Year 5 ritual weapon
|Trials Wins
|Win 7 rounds in Trials of Osiris PvP.
|Ordeal
|Complete Nightfall strikes.
|Taskmaster
|Complete 50 bounties (from any vendor).
|But This One Is Mine
|Gain 20 weapon levels using weapons you’ve crafted.
|Buildcrafter
|Complete 10 playlist or seasonal activities with all three Light subclasses (Solar, Void, Arc).
|Don’t Call It a Staff
|Defeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee attacks.
|Empty Throne
|Complete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty.
|The Witch Queen – Legendary
|Complete all Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty.
|Buddy Up
|Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch on Savathun’s Throne World.
|Vow of the Disciple
|Complete Vow of the Disciple.
|King’s Fall
|Complete any version of King’s Fall.
|Thoughtstealer
|Complete the Duality Dungeon.
|Here We Go Again
|Complete six raid or dungeon rotator challenges.
|I’ll Build It Myself
|Acquire a Weapon Pattern from a raid or dungeon.
|Signal Jammer
|Complete the Vox Obscura Exotic Quest.
|Secret Triumph
|We’ll update this when we find it!
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards
The rewards for Moments of Triumph are as follows:
- 1 Triumph completed – Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem which tracks completed Moments of Triumph.
- 5 Triumphs completed – Another Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem
- 10 Triumphs completed – Gallant Ward Ghost Shell
- 15 Triumphs completed – 2022 Moments of Triumph t-shirt purchasable through Bungie rewards.
- Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver Triumph completed – Sparrow and Emblem, customizable T-shirt reward.
- 28 Triumphs completed – MMXXII seal and title.
