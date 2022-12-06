GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022: All challenges and rewards for Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph screenshot showing combat on EuropaBungie

Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 event is here, and it’s full of items to check off ahead of Lightfall. Here’s every Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph challenge and reward.

Destiny 2‘s final season of the Witch Queen era, Season of the Seraph, is finally here, and it seems like Bungie is closing off the year with a bang.

While we’ve got The Dawning 2022 yet to come, Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 have arrived, and they offer a series of challenges to complete in the game ahead of Lightfall’s release in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022, including the challenges and rewards.

Contents:

Destiny 2 screenshot showing a Guardian using a Super on EuropaBungie

What are Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph?

Moments of Triumph are a great way to show off your in-game achievements. The idea is to celebrate everything Guardians have achieved up to this point, and completing them awards in-game goodies and additional Bungie store options for bragging rights in real life, too.

While the event itself is free, you will need DLC or expansions to complete some of them.

All Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges

Here’s the full list:

TriumphWhat’s required?
Raid Runner, Dungeon DiverComplete each Year 5 Raid and Dungeon.
Triumph AchieverAttain a Triumph score of 10,000.
Psionic OperatorComplete Operation Elbrus (Season of the Risen)
SeveranceComplete Bound in Sorrow (Season of the Haunted)
Savior of the Seven SeasDefeat all eight pirate lords (Season of Plunder)
Rebuilding RasputinComplete mission ‘More than a Weapon’ (Season of the Seraph storyline – current season)
Vanguard VictoryGet 300 kills in Vanguard activities with a Year 5 ritual weapon
Gambit GauntletGet kills in Gambit with a Year 5 ritual weapon
Crucible ContractGet kills in Crucible with a Year 5 ritual weapon
Trials WinsWin 7 rounds in Trials of Osiris PvP.
OrdealComplete Nightfall strikes.
TaskmasterComplete 50 bounties (from any vendor).
But This One Is MineGain 20 weapon levels using weapons you’ve crafted.
BuildcrafterComplete 10 playlist or seasonal activities with all three Light subclasses (Solar, Void, Arc).
Don’t Call It a StaffDefeat targets with Glaive projectile and melee attacks.
Empty ThroneComplete all Witch Queen campaign missions on any difficulty.
The Witch Queen – LegendaryComplete all Witch Queen missions on Legendary difficulty.
Buddy UpClaim all Rank rewards from Fynch on Savathun’s Throne World.
Vow of the DiscipleComplete Vow of the Disciple.
King’s FallComplete any version of King’s Fall.
ThoughtstealerComplete the Duality Dungeon.
Here We Go AgainComplete six raid or dungeon rotator challenges.
I’ll Build It MyselfAcquire a Weapon Pattern from a raid or dungeon.
Signal JammerComplete the Vox Obscura Exotic Quest.
Secret TriumphWe’ll update this when we find it!

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards

The rewards for Moments of Triumph are as follows:

  • 1 Triumph completed – Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem which tracks completed Moments of Triumph.
  • 5 Triumphs completed – Another Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem
  • 10 Triumphs completed – Gallant Ward Ghost Shell
  • 15 Triumphs completed – 2022 Moments of Triumph t-shirt purchasable through Bungie rewards.
  • Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver Triumph completed – Sparrow and Emblem, customizable T-shirt reward.
  • 28 Triumphs completed – MMXXII seal and title.

For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

Best PvP weapons | Destiny 2 Promo Codes | Destiny 2 Prime Gaming Rewards | Infamy Ranks Guide | Glory Ranks Guide | Current Trials of Osiris map | Iron Banner countdown

