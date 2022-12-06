Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022: All challenges and rewards for Season of the Seraph

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at lloyd.coombes@dexerto.com.

Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 event is here, and it’s full of items to check off ahead of Lightfall. Here’s every Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph challenge and reward.

Destiny 2‘s final season of the Witch Queen era, Season of the Seraph, is finally here, and it seems like Bungie is closing off the year with a bang.

While we’ve got The Dawning 2022 yet to come, Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 have arrived, and they offer a series of challenges to complete in the game ahead of Lightfall’s release in 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022, including the challenges and rewards.

Contents:

Bungie

What are Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph?

Moments of Triumph are a great way to show off your in-game achievements. The idea is to celebrate everything Guardians have achieved up to this point, and completing them awards in-game goodies and additional Bungie store options for bragging rights in real life, too.

While the event itself is free, you will need DLC or expansions to complete some of them.

All Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 challenges

Here’s the full list:

Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 rewards

The rewards for Moments of Triumph are as follows:

1 Triumph completed – Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem which tracks completed Moments of Triumph.

– Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem which tracks completed Moments of Triumph. 5 Triumphs completed – Another Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem

– Another Moments of Triumph 2022 emblem 10 Triumphs completed – Gallant Ward Ghost Shell

– Gallant Ward Ghost Shell 15 Triumphs completed – 2022 Moments of Triumph t-shirt purchasable through Bungie rewards.

– 2022 Moments of Triumph t-shirt purchasable through Bungie rewards. Raid Runner, Dungeon Diver Triumph completed – Sparrow and Emblem, customizable T-shirt reward.

– Sparrow and Emblem, customizable T-shirt reward. 28 Triumphs completed – MMXXII seal and title.

For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

