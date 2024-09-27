Destiny 2 Vesper’s Host world first race: start date, content, rewards

Vesper’s Host has been revealed as the Destiny 2 dungeon arriving with Episode: Revenant, the dungeon will also host its own world’s first race, so here’s what you need to know if you want to tune along to all the action.

Destiny 2’s Episode Revenant is quickly coming, and with it the arrival of the new dungeon Vesper’s Host. This dungeon is different from the ones before it, however, being introduced with a contest mode and a world’s first race, a classic event that sees Guardians from all over compete to be the first finished.

Want to get the low down on what’s happening with Destiny 2’s first-ever dungeon world first race? Here’s everything you need to know.

Vesper’s Host’s dungeon race will begin on October 11, 2024.

Bungie is yet to reveal exactly what time the new activity will be released, but expect an announcement soon. Like other races before it, the dungeon will open at the same time for everyone, regardless of time zones.

Destiny 2 Vesper’s Host world first race content

Unlike the other world-first races before it, Vesper’s Host is a dungeon, meaning a fireteam of up to three can enter. This is completely different from regular raids, which normally allow up to six.

Because of this, it means we’ll see different teams be formed than the usual ones we’re used to seeing.

Bungie Vesper’s Host will be the first dungeon ever to have a contest mode on launch.

Contest mode is also active during the first 48 hours, capping fireteams at a certain light level below the recommended. This mode will be lifted once three teams have cleared the dungeon.

Racers will need to loot the final chest of the dungeon for it to count as a completion. Similarly, at least one fireteam member must have completed and received loot from every encounter, and it must be the first time completing the dungeon for all members of the fireteam for it to count as a valid entry.

Destiny 2 Vesper’s Host world first race rewards

As per usual there’ll be a couple of rewards for anyone who’s tuning in to the world’s first race. Guardians can grab the Effortless Flow Emblem by watching at least two hours of any creator with Twitch Drops enabled.

Bungie The waves are stylish, aren’t they?

Similarly, Guardians can pick up the Broadcasting from the Dark Emblem by subscribing to their favorite Destiny 2 streamer.

Bungie This is probably the closest thing we’ll get to Twitch in Destiny 2.

Both of these rewards will be active between 9:30 AM PT on October 11 and will run until 10 AM PT on October 13.