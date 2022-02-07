Destiny 2 Season 16: Release date, story, content and everything we know

Destiny 2’s next season will be tied to The Witch Queen. Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 Season 16.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Lost, has the unenviable task of carrying Bungie’s story from now until The Witch Queen arrives in 2022 – making it the game’s longest season yet.

It’s not just the Witch Queen that’ll arrive in February 2022, though, because it’ll actually kick off the Season 16 content in the same way that Beyond Light arrived alongside Season of the Hunt (Season 12).

So, once you’ve visited the Throne World and gone toe-to-toe with Savathun, what awaits? Here’s everything we know about Season 16.

Latest News

New ViDoc confirmed – February 7

Tomorrow, Bungie will share a new ViDoc called “Light in the Darkness”. It seems certain it’ll show more of Witch Queen, but could Season 16 be a focus, too?

We’re also expecting the current season’s epilogue on February 8, too. You can watch it below.

Season 16 weapons and patch notes revealed – February 4

As we get closer to The Witch Queen, Bungie has begun revealing the game’s next big patch. We’ve got all the notes here.

Seasonal exotic revealed? – February 1

A new trailer has revealed a series of exotic weapons, and one of them appears to be tied to the Season Pass for Season 16.

The gun, the Grand Overture, is a “slug launcher (that) charges full auto missiles”, according to the trailer.

Witch Queen Raid arrives March 5 – January

Whatever the state of play is at the end of The Witch Queen, players will have to wait a few days to tackle the expansion’s new raid.

It’ll arrive on March 5 at 10 AM PST, so expect to see your favorite streamers competing for the title of World’s First.

Sadly, we know very little about the raid so far, other than knowing we’ll be heading into one of the Darkness’ huge pyramid ships. As for what we’ll find there, who knows — we could be facing off against Savathun, or a completely different adversary entirely.

Season 15 to receive epilogue? – December 10

According to a Destiny dataminer (thanks, The Game Post), a recent bout of maintenance added new info to the game’s files for a potential end-of-season event called Savathun’s Exorcism.

Given that the Guardian is currently working to remove Savathun’s worm to cleanse the Witch Queen, this lines up, but will it see Osiris return? It seems likely to be setting up Witch Queen as well as Season 16.

Destiny 2 Season 16 release date

As with Witch Queen, Season 16 will arrive on February 22, 2022.

Read More: Season of the Lost will need more content to avoid losing players

That’s a long wait, but we did have the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack to keep us going.

Destiny 2 Season 16 content

While the game hasn’t added much in the way of PvP maps in recent months, Season 16 will finally see the addition of two Destiny 1 Crucible maps into the Destiny 2 rotation.

That may sound a little disappointing, but as assistant game director Joe Blackburn explained on Twitter, a new map is coming in Season 17.

After reprised maps in season 16, season 17 will come with a brand-new map. There are a bunch of new environments in Destiny 2, and we’re excited to start bringing them into the crucible. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 4, 2021

Blackburn also noted in an interview with Gamespot that Season 16 is “the next big boiling point” for Destiny 2’s content approach.

“We’ve really had trouble with some of these seasons that come out right alongside the expansion,” he said.

“And so we’ve put a lot of thought and effort into how we want to do that better this time around. I mean, you, as a hardcore Destiny player, know that it can feel tough for the season to matter when it comes out a week [after the release of an expansion], and you’ve already got raid weapons, and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I need this–does this stuff really matter?’ So we’re really excited to get Season 16 out day and date with Witch Queen this time and to have a lot of stuff for players to do and engage with, and really see the value immediately, not only to give you stuff to do while you’re leveling up, but to give you stuff while you’re prepping for some of those endgame activities.”

Bungie has confirmed that Gambit changes will be arriving in Year 5 but that the team wants to collect another season’s worth of data before making any adjustments.

On top of this, Vanguard Ops changes have also been announced for S16. In the update, the devs said that players can “expect increased Vanguard reputation on completion, activity streak amounts, Nightfall multipliers, and Nightfall completion quality bonuses.”

This change means that Vanguard rep will take almost half the amount of time to collect as it does now, and completing Nightfalls will only speed up that progress further. Trials of Osiris will receive a similar update with more prominent changes coming later in the year.

Destiny 2 Season 16 weapons

Players can expect a new exotic tied to the season pass, as well as a new seasonal activity – at least if the last few seasons are anything to go by. In fact, the seasonal exotic might be the Grand Overture, and the next activity could be Wellspring.

Bungie has revealed next season’s ritual weapon — The Reckless Endangerment Pursuit Shotgun. According to the developer’s weekly blog, it “introduces the new Steady Hands perk for a massive handling boost after a kill, plus Snapshot.”

Interestingly, Bungie is bringing back Destiny 2 Year 1 inspired weapons for Season 16.

“In Season 16, we’re replacing the old World Loot Pool with 12 new weapons in the style of the Destiny 2 Year-1 foundry weapon sets, three weapons each from the Suros, Omolon, Häkke, and Veist foundries, plus one foundry weapon each for Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible. ”

Each weapon will come with a trait that’s based on the manufacturer:

Manufacturer Trait Name Effect Suros Suros Synergy Reloading grants this weapon bonus handling and reduces incoming flinch for a short time. +40 handling, 20% flinch resistance for 6s after reloading. Häkke Häkke Breach Armaments This weapon deals increased damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals. “Turrets” includes Stasis Turrets. +15% to vehicles, +30% to structures and turrets. Omolon Omolon Fluid Dynamics This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine. Stability: max +20, reload: max +30, reduces as the magazine gets lower. Veist Veist Stinger Chance on damage to partially refill this weapon’s magazine.

Bungie is also promising more weapons for each foundry in the coming months, as well as an upcoming Vanguard Shotgun, Crucible Hand Cannon and Gambit Auto Rifle.

Destiny 2 Season 16 story and characters

With Season of the Lost being our first face-to-face with Savathun, and the Witch Queen making her the main antagonist, it all depends on how the expansion ends.

After all, if she goes the way of her brother Oryx, we’ll slay her in the expansion’s new raid and then that’s… it. We’ll be sure to update this as we hear more, but there’s always the chance we end up taking on the Witch Queen’s children.

You can find out more about those delightful little blighters in Destiny loremaster My name is Byf’s latest video below:

Destiny 2 Artifact mod changes

Starting in Season 16, Bungie will be making some significant changes to the way Artifact mods work in Destiny 2.

First, players will no longer be limited to the number of Artifact mods they can unlock. Meaning it will be possible to get all 25 Artifact mods by the end of the season. Additionally, to unlock each Artifact mod after the 12th, increased XP will be required.

Bungie will also be bringing back a couple of fan-favorite anti-Champion mods in Season 16. These include Anti-Barrier Scout Rifles and Bows as well as a buff that will make disrupting Overload champions more reliable.

Finally, the brand new “Glaive” weapon archetype will be introduced in The Witch Queen. Throughout Season 16, Bungie is going to amp the Glaive with new Artifact mods to mix up loadouts and gameplay.

One of these mods includes the option to make your Glaive the solution to Unstoppable Champions.

Destiny 2 Season 16 price

Season 16 will adhere to Bungie’s new Season Pass model, meaning you can buy in for around £10 per season.

If you pick up Witch Queen’s Deluxe Edition, though, you’ll also get access to Season 16, 17, and 18’s new content all rolled into the one fee (£69.99), as well as a couple of new Dungeons, an exotic SMG and catalyst, and other cosmetic items.

Fans aren’t happy with Bungie after it was revealed that upcoming Dungeons wouldn’t be part of the season pass model. While we’re not expecting one to land with Season 16, it’s something to be mindful of – you’ll need to spend $99.99 on the Witch Queen Digital Deluxe bundle to get everything. Then you’ll also need to buy the Bungie 30th Anniversary pack to get the Grasp of Avarice dungeon, too.

Could it be time for Destiny 2 to move to a subscription model?

