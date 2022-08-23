Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder raid will be King’s Fall

The Destiny 2 Season of Plunder raid will be King’s Fall, as revealed at the Bungie showcase on Tuesday.

The Destiny 2 Season of Plunder raid will be King’s Fall, developer Bungie has announced. The raid will be available from Friday, August 26, and will mark the second raid to return from the first game.

Back in 2020, Bungie revealed the Destiny Content Vault, which cycles in locations, missions, and endgame content to ensure that the Destiny 2 experience is fresh while also ensuring the install size for the loot shooter doesn’t balloon uncontrollably.

Vault of Glass, Destiny 1’s first raid, returned last year, and while Season of the Haunted added the Duality dungeon, Season of Plunder’s raid will mark the second of 2022 following Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple.

Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder King’s Fall raid confirmed

King’s Fall was originally added as part of Destiny 1’s 2015 Taken King expansion. The expansion, widely regarded as the high point of the first game’s lifecycle, took players to the Dreadnought as part of its campaign, culminating in a fight against Oryx, the titular Taken King, as part of the soon-to-be-reprised Season of the Plunder raid.

The news is sure to please longtime fans of the franchise, with Destiny 2 Season of the Plunder kicking off today, August 23. Bungie has also revealed more about the franchise’s next expansion, titled Lightfall.

