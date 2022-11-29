Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022: Potential start date, rewards & all we know

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at lloyd.coombes@dexerto.com.

Destiny 2’s holiday event is returning, meaning there’s plenty of cheer to spread throughout the Tower. Here’s everything we know about The Dawning 2022 in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 just keeps going, and despite launching in 2017 shows no signs of slowing down with Lightfall approaching. Before then, though, we’ve got Destiny 2 Season 19 to keep us playing, and The Dawning will return, too.

Destiny 2’s The Dawning event is a Christmas event that (usually) sees plenty of festive cheer in the Tower, with snowballs to throw, new bounties to complete, and special rewards to earn.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022, including the start date, the rewards, and more.

Contents:

Bungie The Stasis Zephyr sword was last year’s event weapon.

As with other in-game events like Festival of the Lost, The Dawning will arrive alongside Weekly Reset — but we don’t know on which date that’ll happen yet.

The good news is, we know it usually arrives in mid-December, and we’d bet a pocket full of Bright Dust that it’ll arrive on December 13 since the last Dawning arrived on December 14.

Expect it to run until early January, likely the 6th.

New content and The Dawning potential rewards

This year, Bungie is likely to add an Event Card as it did with the Solstice event and Festival of the Lost.

Last year there were a pair of quests to earn a special Dawning sword and the exotic ship Vapoorwill Spin, and it’s likely we’ll get another ship or sparrow as well as a Legendary weapon.

Once we know what’s coming, we’ll be sure to update this page, especially with Bungie likely to reveal more as part of its Game2Give charity drive.

That’s all we know about Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022 so far. For more on Destiny, be sure to check out more of our content at Dexerto.

