Destiny 2 Season 19: Release date, Dungeon & all we know

Destiny 2’s Season 19 release date is approaching. Here’s everything we know so far about Destiny 2 Season 19, the final seasonal drop ahead of Lightfall.

Destiny 2 has continued to grow since the Witch Queen expansion arrived earlier this year, and Destiny 2 Season 19 will be the final content to arrive before Lightfall.

Season of Plunder saw the final overhaul of the game’s base subclasses, meaning there are no further refreshes planned for Guardian abilities. While much of Destiny 2 Season 19 is still under wraps, there is plenty we do know — including the inclusion of a new Dungeon.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 Season 19, including the release date, start time, and plenty more.

Destiny 2 Season 19 release date & start time

Destiny 2 Season 19’s release date will be on December 6, 2022.

It’ll begin at weekly reset (6 PM BST/10 AM PT/1 PM ET), meaning you’ve got plenty of time to level up your Season Pass and Seasonal Artifact.

Season 19 will end on February 28, 2023 — the day Lightfall arrives (alongside Season 20).

Destiny 2 Season 19 content

Bungie Destiny 2 Season 19 will lead into Lightfall.

New Dungeon

While Season of Plunder added the King’s Fall Raid, Season 19 will introduce another new dungeon for Guardians to tackle.

We don’t yet know what will be included, but it’s safe to say it’ll be a challenge and offer its own Triumph Seal to earn.

For context, the Duality dungeon was added as part of Season of the Haunted, and arrived just days after the new season began. With that in mind, we could be playing the new Dungeon as soon as December 9 — but we’ll update this page when we know for sure.

Crucible

Iron Banner will rotate to a new mode in Destiny 2 Season 19, and will offer fresh rewards.

Bungie will also continue fine-tuning the Crucible’s skill-based matchmaking that was introduced in Season of Plunder, as confirmed by Bungie.

Destiny 2 Season 19 weapons

Players can expect a new exotic weapon tied to the season pass, as well as a new Ritual Weapon with Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit ornaments.

We’ll keep an eye out and update this page as we know more.

Destiny 2 Season 19 story

SIVA fans, it appears Season 19 will not bring the crimson tech-based menace back — sorry.

Season of Plunder has us crossing blades with Eramis while working alongside the Fallen, and Season 19 will undoubtedly ramp things up again.

That’s because the expansion will tie into Lightfall, the game’s next annual expansion. Lightfall will add a new Strand subclass as Guardians battle Calus’ Shadow Legion in a new location — the city of Neomuna.

Destiny 2 Season 19 price

Season 19 will continue with the Season Pass model, meaning you can buy it for around £10/$12 per season.

If you have Witch Queen’s Deluxe Edition, you’re already covered for season 19.

That’s all we know about the Destiny 2 Season 19 release date. For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out our other content for the loot shooter.

