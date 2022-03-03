How to watch Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Raid race: Streams, start time, more

With The Witch Queen expansion now upon us, it’s time for a brand new Destiny 2 Raid race. Fireteams are set to push through the Vow of the Disciple Raid and here’s how you can keep on top of the competition through its first 24 hours.

There’s nothing else quite like an old-fashioned Raid race in Destiny. What began as a tradition in the Vault of Glass has carried on for the past eight years with each new expansion.

Every team competing on day one shares a common goal: to go down in the history books as the first Guardians who made it through the Raid. While some Fireteams have earned championship belts for their efforts, others have caused drastic in-game changes through their actions.

While the upcoming Vow of the Disciple Raid remains shrouded in mystery, another Raid race is just around the corner to unite the Destiny community. From when the floodgates open to how you can watch, here’s all you need to know about the Witch Queen Raid race.

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Raid race: Start time

The Vow of the Disciple Raid race is set to begin on Saturday, March 5 at 10AM PT | 1PM ET. As soon as the Raid activity appears, every Fireteam will be rushing to start the first encounter right away.

As usual, there’s no telling how long the world’s first race may last. We’ve seen some Raids like Wrath of the Machine cleared in just a few short hours, while others like The Last Wish have taken almost 19 hours for the first clear.

Therefore, if you’re hoping to watch the full race, it’d be wise to keep your entire Saturday free. For all we know, Vow of the Disciple could be the toughest Raid yet.

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Raid race: Contest Mode

Following the trend of recent Raids, Vow of the Disciple will indeed have Contest Mode active for the first 24 hours.

This means all competitors entering the Raid race will have their Power capped for the duration of the run to keep things balanced.

Vow of the Disciple’s required Power Level is set to 1530.

While enemies may scale higher, Guardians will be limited to this ceiling throughout the Raid.

As soon as the 24-hour window passes, however, Contest Mode will disappear for the new Raid. Expect teams to blitz through each encounter from day two onwards once mechanics have been figured out.

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Raid race: Fireteams competing

From multiple-time Raid race winners to some of Destiny’s biggest personalities, the Vow of the Disciple is expected to draw all the top Fireteams to Savathun’s Throne World.

As you would expect, record-holders like Gladd, Sweatcicle, and Gigz to name a few will all be competing. Having mastered earlier Raids and claimed a few belts along the way, these players are all looking to make some history once again.

Meanwhile, for big names like Datto, some will be looking to claim their first taste of Raid race victory after heartbreakingly close finishes in the past.

Of course, there’s always a chance a Fireteam not streaming at all happens to make it through before anyone else. That’s the thrill of the Raid race and this one is sure to be no different.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here with all the latest results and updates as the Vow of Disciple race gets underway.