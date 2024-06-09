Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Strange Coins

Strange Coins have played a significant, if intermittent role, in the Destiny economy over the last decade. They have once again emerged as an operative currency when dealing with Xur, so here’s everything you need to know about earning and spending Strange Coins.

Xur has undergone a major rework in The Final Shape with Legendary Shards becoming defunct. Xur has become a full reputation vendor with associated rewards, with players able to progress through his levels by buying things when he’s around over the weekend.

When approaching the mysterious figure in this expansion, you should see that he’s selling more than previously. To take advantage of everything, you’ll need a lot of Strange Coins.

The good news is they are relatively easy to earn, so read on for our full list of methods for earning the unusual currency.

How to earn Strange Coins in Destiny 2

Unlike many currency farms in Destiny 2 over the years, the methods for earning Strange Coins are remarkably varied. They will drop upon completing any Ritual Activity, though the amount you will get for each success varies.

Ritual Playlist activities include anything from the three core playlists of the game – Vanguard, Crucible and Gambit. At the time of writing, 2-4 coins are dropping from each run through and there doesn’t appear to be increased rewards for making it to the end of the game’s more difficult pursuits.

Additionally, they are also dropping in other world activities. This includes confirmed sources like Overthrow in The Pale Heart and The Final Shape campaign missions.

You will need to work heavily towards earning enough to buy everything from the vendor, with new Exotics costing 23 coins and Exotic Catalysts at an eye-watering 74.

Another major thing to be aware of is the Favor of the Nine timed buff. This is granted after players spend 47 Strange Coins with Xur. This grants a chance for a bonus coin to drop every time you’d normally be awarded one from the usual channels, potentially doubling your earning power.

With the expansion still in its infancy, those are the known sources for Strange Coins. This guide will be updated to reflect any further available avenues.