All Destiny 2 DLCs: Vaulted, current & upcoming expansions listed

Many Destiny 2 expansions have dropped since the game‘s original release back in the fall of 2017. Here’s every Destiny 2 DLC as of 2022.

Hardcore Destiny fans know all too well the plethora of changes that Destiny 2 has undergone since day one. The game launched with a sizeable campaign, but it’s since been added to the “Destiny Content Vault“. That can make it tricky for newcomers to jump into, but each DLC has, for the most part, added to the game.

The franchise has always had great shooting mechanics, but the following Destiny 2 DLCs have made big changes to how the game plays, how players progress, and even added entire new modes.

Here’s the full list of Destiny 2 DLC and expansions.

Vaulted Destiny 2 DLCs

Curse of Osiris was the first Destiny 2 DLC to be released but sadly isn’t remembered fondly. It’s also since been vaulted.

Along with the typical additions such as new crucible maps and strikes, this expansion finally introduced players to the legendary Warlock, Osiris. The main storyline followed the guardian’s mission of rescuing Osiris from the Vex on a newly introduced location, Mercury. Through a series of events and battles against the Vex, the final story mission takes place in an epic battle on Mercury against Panoptes, Infinite Mind.

In addition to the main storyline, Curse of Osiris introduced two new strikes, three new Crucible maps, and a new ‘Raid Lair’ activity on The Leviathan.

Warmind (May 2018)

Warmind was the second piece of Destiny 2 DLC, and was short but fairly sweet. Mars became the newest playable destination (a different part of it from the area we saw in the first game), and the story saw Guardians battle with a new Hive army while attempting to understand the AI Warmind, Rasputin.

One of the biggest additions that came out of this expansion was the introduction of a wave-based public event, Escalation Protocol. Warmind also introduced the final Raid Lair to Destiny 2, “Spire of Stars”, as well as a new crucible ranking system with Valor and Glory ranks.

There were also a fair number of puzzles to solve, with exotics including the returning Suros Regime auto rifle.

Forsaken (September 2018)

Forsaken is the first “major” expansion for Destiny 2, and while it has since been vaulted its influence is still felt today.

It introduced two new playable areas – The Reef: Dreaming City & Tangled Shore, the former of which acted as a post-campaign surprise. This expansion also boasted a substantial campaign that followed the journey of your Guardian as you were tasked with defeating a new corrupted Fallen enemy, The Scorn, after Cayde-6 was killed in the opening mission.

Bungie’s third expansion also introduced brand new subclasses, a new bow weapon type, the raid entitled “Last Wish“, the first dungeon, and even the Gambit game mode.

With the release of Forsaken, Destiny 2 also adopted the seasonal content model. As a result, it was accompanied by an annual pass that added three additional content drops through to Shadowkeep.

Current Destiny 2 DLCs

Shadowkeep (October 2019)

Destiny 2’s fourth expansion, Shadowkeep, was the developer’s first major venture after splitting with Activision.

This Destiny 2 DLC reintroduced the Moon as a playable location as well as a story that follows your guardian as you fight to defeat previous foes. The foes are called Nightmares, resurrected by the Darkness. As you embark on this journey, you are also reunited with a familiar ally, Eris Morn. After completing the main story, players could also participate in Nightmare Hunts, a new PvE experience.

Shadowkeep introduced two new strikes, a new dungeon and a raid entitled “Garden of Salvation“. However, one of the most notable changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox came in the form of an overhauled Armor 2.0 system that added additional RPG elements.

Shadowkeep also saw the game pivot from three seasons to four per year and began the process of bridging annual releases with additional content drops and story.

Beyond Light (November 2020)

Beyond Light is the fifth piece of DLC, and provided quite a shakeup.

This Destiny 2 DLC saw the introduction of the new playable location Europa, as well as the new element – Stasis. The story involves guardians traveling to Europa, in an attempt to defeat the Fallen Kell Eramis who plans to harness the power of the Darkness to seek revenge on the Traveler. This introduced the new raid, “Deep Stone Crypt” as well as two strikes (one of which is a reprised Destiny 1 mission).

A new free-to-play version of Destiny 2 called “New Light” was also released alongside the new expansion. This allowed new players to easily jump into Destiny 2, without paying for some of the originally released DLC content. The expansion also saw the start of the Destiny Content Vault, where older content would be recycled out.

The Witch Queen (February 2022)

Bungie’s best expansion yet (we said so in our review), Destiny 2: The Witch Queen features an excellent campaign set predominantly on Savathun’s Throne World — where nothing is as it seems.

The expansion adds a new raid, too, “Vow of the Disciple“, and a new weapon type: The Glaive. It also overhauls the Void subclass with more customization, and added weapon crafting.

Upcoming Destiny 2 DLCs

Destiny 2: Lightfall (2023)

Announced prior to Beyond Light, not a huge amount is known about Lightfall. In fact, even the title is subject to change.

The expansion was originally intended for 2022, but Witch Queen being delayed to February of the same year likely pushed it back to 2023.

You can keep up with all we know here.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Destiny 2’s final expansion (at least so far), is intended to close out the light and dark saga that’s been running since the first game launched in 2014.

It may not even be an expansion per se, and potentially refers to the state of the game as it’ll be when it’s “finished”. We’ll keep you updated on everything here.

