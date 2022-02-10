Destiny 2 Stasis guide: How to unlock subclasses, Aspects & Fragments

Destiny 2’s latest damage type, Stasis, is unlockable for players that have the Beyond Light expansion. Ahead of the Witch Queen, here’s how to unlock Stasis, as well as its Aspects and Fragments.

Destiny 2’s Stasis has been a contentious subject since its arrival, but if you’ve been frozen solid and then shattered while playing PvP in the Crucible, you may be wondering how to wield the power of cosmic ice for yourself.

Thankfully, it’s not too tough, but you will need access to the Beyond Light expansion that launched in 2020. Without it, you can still earn Stasis-based weapons through Season of the Lost, but you won’t be able to wield Stasis abilities.

Ahead of the Witch Queen expansion, here’s how to unlock Stasis in Destiny 2, as well as its Aspects and Fragments.

What is Stasis in Destiny 2?

Quite simply, Stasis is ice, elemental damage that can be inflicted upon enemies. It will be effective against enemies that have a weakness to it. Stasis is an extremely versatile element that can be used both offensively and defensively.

If you’re new to Destiny, the other non-Stasis elements are:

Arc – Electricity Damage

– Electricity Damage Solar – Fire Damage

– Fire Damage Void – Dark Damage

– Dark Damage Kinetic – Standard damage

How to unlock Stasis in Destiny 2

With the new element being such a big part of the new world, it makes sense to have to explore the world to get it. So your Guardian will have to complete the Campaign to unlock Stasis. You’ll first encounter the element during one of the story missions and be introduced to its mechanics.

You’ll also be able to wield it a few times throughout the campaign, before getting your hands on it after the story is over.

How to unlock Stasis Aspects & Fragments in Destiny 2

Aspects and Fragments are big new additions that can modify and sculpt your classes even more so. There are quite a few steps before everything is unlocked and set in stone so strap yourselves in.

This is what you’ll need to do.

Complete the Beyond Light Campaign – this should take you a few hours, depending on ability Obtain Stasis Speak to the Exo Stranger to start the Born in Darkness quest – only need to do part one for now Obtain the Salvation’s Grip exotic grenade launcher – Go to the Tower and speak to the Drifter to start this Speak to the Exo Stranger and accept and complete the Aspect of Control quest Find and destroy the five Entropic shards After this, commune with a shard of Darkness, defeat the enemies, and kill the boss – you now have your first Aspect Then talk to the Exo Stranger and accept Fragment quests – you can then pick two out of three Fragment quests per week

That’s how to unlock Stasis in Destiny 2, as well as its Aspects and Fragments. For more on the game, be sure to check out the following guides.

