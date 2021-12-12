Best Diablo 3 Demon Hunter Builds: Season 25

Looking for the best Diablo 3 Demon Hunter build in Season 25? Here’s a Demon Hunter guide that will let you eviscerate the hordes of hell.

D3 parties that need someone to deal high amounts of damage can rely on a well-built DH to melt enemies. Fair warning, though, this class isn’t the tankiest and will start to suffer at higher Paragons.

Demon Hunters also require high mechanical skills unlike other characters in Diablo 3 that adds a bit more to the classic dungeon-crawling gameplay.

Here’s why you should pick Demon Hunter going into this season, as well as a rundown of great builds to take into hell.

Contents

Is the Demon Hunter for me?

A sound Demon Hunter can level the battlefield of anything Diablo can conjure but there are some setbacks. While DH players deal loads of damage, they’ll be up against it if they become overwhelmed by enemies.

As a ranged class, you’ll have to be a lot more active in your inputs with Demon Hunter’s dashes and abilities to keep opponents at bay. For people looking to take down the Prime Evils with arrows and a penchant for destruction, then this class should be right up your alley.

Is the Demon Hunter good in Diablo 3 Season 25?

Demon Hunter remains one of the most popular classes after the Diablo 3 Season 25 update. The changes to D3 only gave DHs more versatility in their build paths.

There’s a few builds that add to Demon Hunters flexibility in playstyle while still dealing ample amounts of damage.

Best Diablo 3 Demon Hunter Build: Season 25

Running around Sanctuary and the various levels of hell isn’t a pleasant time for Demon Hunter’s as the game’s difficulty scales up.

Luckily, the Marauder Sentry Demon Hunter gives players enough protection and, more importantly, high amounts of DPS that will quickly clear dungeons. Just note, you’ll have to have the complete Embodiment of the Marauder set.

Active Skills

Take a look at all the active skills needed for the Marauder Sentry Demon Hunter. There’s a balance between AoE damage and ways to keep demons at bay:

Skill Rune Sentry Polar Station Companion Wolf Companion Vault Tumble Vengeance Seethe Evasive Fire Focus Multishot Arsenal

Passive Skills

In terms of passive skills, you’ll want to have:

Custom Engineering

Ballistics

Cull the Weak

Ambush

Item build & Ethereal Weapon

Here is how to maximize your Diablo 3 Monk build this season:

Item Type Name Helm Marauder’s Visage Shoulders Marauder’s Spines Chest Marauder’s Carapace Gloves Marauder’s Gloves Bracers Wraps of Clarity Belt Zoey’s Secret Pants Marauder’s Encasement Boots Marauder’s Treads Ring 1 The Compass Rose Ring 2 Ring of Royal Grandeur Amulet The Traveler’s Pledge Main-hand weapon Yang’s Recurve Off-hand weapon Dead Man’s Legacy

As for Soul Shards, equip your Helm with a Sliver of Terror for big additions to your damage output and cooldown reductions. Then put the Dregs of Lies into a weapon slot to make your pets as feral as they come.

Then you’ll want Soul Shards that prioritize your main stats or Melee/Ranged Damage Reduction. Also aim for shards that give Fire damage to really lay down the hurt.

Follower

While some don’t play with a follower, they can help make or break your gameplay. Changes from Diablo 3’s Season 23 allowed you to customize their armor alongside their weapons, so now they make an impact.

Read More: Diablo 3 Season 25 Soul Shards

We recommend bringing along the Enchantress, with an emphasis on Intelligence, Vitality and Life percentage above all.

So that’s it for our Diablo 3 Demon Hunter Build guide for Season 25 that should set you up to tear down the minions of hell. Also, be sure to check our other D3 guides:

