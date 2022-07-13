Diablo Immortal: Best builds for all character classes in Season 2

Sam Smith . 50 minutes ago

Diablo Immortal has a range of paths for each class. Here are the best builds in Diablo Immortal for Season 2.

As in other games like Diablo 3, some character builds will be more effective than others in any given Season. With Season 2, now upon us, it’s time to examine the best builds in Diablo Immortal. And which characters in the game have the most builds to choose from.

For Diablo Immortal for Season 2, we’ve compiled a list of the characters with the most versatile builds in PVE and PVP this Season, and which ones you should try.

Contents

Blizzard The most effective builds are likely to change in time.

Diablo Immortal: Build variety

Below, we’ve ranked Diablo Immortal characters by build diversity in Season 2. This basically means which character class has the most (and best) build options this Season.

Build variety is different from character tier lists, instead, it’s focused on the available playstyles that work well in Season 2 rather than a ranking of how effective each character class is in PVE or PVP.

Wizard Crusader Barbarian Necromancer Demon Hunter Monk

Remember, this ranking is likely to change as we head towards the third Season of Diablo Immortal – and as more builds are created or become more useful in either PVP or PVE.

Best Diablo Immortal builds for Season 2

The best Diablo Immortal builds for Season 2 for each character are as follows:

Class Build Crusader Stun Stampede, Group PVE Barbarian Headbang, Spin to Win Necromancer Embalmer, In Control, Monk Spirit Ninja, Wizard Battle Mage, Chill Support, Scorch Wizard Demon Hunter Cold Death, Balanced Demon Hunter

So there you have it, the best builds in Diablo Immortal for Season 2.

For more Diablo Immortal content, check out some of our guides below:

Diablo Immortal Classes: All characters & abilities | Does Diablo Immortal have crossplay and cross-progression? | Does Diablo Immortal have controller support? | Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play? | Diablo Immortal server list | Battle Pass guide | Sandstone Golem & Fleshcraft Hydra guide | Does Diablo Immortal have a shared stash? | Shadow War guide