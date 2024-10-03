Destiny 2 Revenant artifact: All mods and best perks in Act 1

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant is right around the corner, and Bungie has already revealed what artifact perks will be available in Act 1, giving Guardians an idea of what they can look forward to.

Every new season adds lots of content, including unique Exotic Weapons, a complete narrative storyline, and even unexplored Dungons and Raids. However, the seasonal artifact has a bigger impact on the meta than any of these, with it determining what builds you need to use to survive Destiny’s toughest challenges.

Article continues after ad

However, with 25 Artifact Mods to choose from and the new boost system that allows Volatile Tonics to enhance certain mods, it can be difficult to know exactly what to pick. Even worse, selecting the wrong mods could be the reason your loadout doesn’t fulfill its potential, so there’s a lot at risk.

To help you out, we’ve listed and broken down every mod in the Episode Revenant artifact and detailed which of them you’ll want to be using.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Episode Revenant artifact mods

Column 1:

MOD EFFECT Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle Scout Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Submachine Gun Landing consecutive hits with any Submachine Gun you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Submachine Guns are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Pulse Rifle Aiming down the sights of a Pulse Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Anti-Barrier Shotgun Shotguns you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Shotguns are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Breechloaded Grenade Launcher Damaging a combatant with Primary or Special ammo Grenade Launchers disrupt combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Primary and Special ammo Grenade Launchers are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Column 2:

MOD EFFECT One With Frost While Frost Armor is active, Stasis weapons gain increased reload speed and stability. Stasis Swords gain increased guard resistance. Killing Breeze Rapid weapon final blows grant you a bonus to mobility. Weapon final blows with Dark Ether Reaper origin trait count as more than one. Enhanced Ether Generator Dark Ether Reaper origin trait has a chance to spawn an extra Dark Ether charge. Weapons with Dark Ether Reaper origin trait are overcharged when that modifier is active. Fell The Revenant Deal increased weapon damage to Scorn. Wearing Shadestalker Armor increases the bonus damage. Rapid Impacts Dealing damage with a Grenade Launcher temporarily increases the reload speed of Grenade Launchers.

Column 3:

MOD EFFECT Wind Chill Rapid Stasis weapon precision hits grant you a stack of Frost Armor. Rapid precision hits from weapons with the Dark Ether Reaper origin trait grant you more stacks of Frost Armor.



Boost: Dealing Stasis Weapon Damage to slowed targets has the chance to spawn a Stasis Shard. Crystalline Converter Gather Stasis Shards to gain stacks of Crystalline Converter. Your next powered Stasis melee hit creates Stasis crystals equal to the number of stacks you have.



Boost: Stasis weapon final blows after activating your class ability spawn a Stasis shard. Total Carnage After finishing a powerful combatant, gain temporary damage resistance. While you have 2 or more Shadestalker armor pieces equipped, after finishing a powerful combatant, gain increased temporary damage resistance and replenish health. Power From Pain Rapid final blows against weakened combatants grants you Devour.



Boost: Rapidly defeating weakened combatants spawns a Void Breach. Trace Evidence Rapid precision hits or rapid final blows on targets affected by Jolt or Blind will generate Ionic Traces.



Boost: Picking up an Ionic Trace grants an Armor Charge.

Column 4:

MOD EFFECT Armor of Eramis While Frost Armor is active, taking critical damage from combatants causes you to emit a freezing burst.



Boost: Increase radius and strength of this freezing burst. Hail The Storm Shattering Stasis crystals release shards of ice that damage and slow targets.



Boost: Shattering frozen targets and stasis crystals deals increased damage. Debilitating Wave Finishers emit a damaging wave that matches the element of your currently equipped Super.



Boost: While you have an Arc, Void, or Stasis Super equipped, the blast also applies Blind, Weaken, and Slow, respectively. Concussive Reload Using a Grenade Launcher to damage a boss, damage a Champion, or break a combatant’s shield weakens them.



Boost: Using Grenade Launchers to damage bosses, Champions, or to break combatants shields automatically reloads stowed weapons. Retinal Burn Rapid Arc weapon precision hits consume an Armor Charge to blind the target.



Boost: Blinding a target this way instead emits a blinding burst.

Column 5:

MOD EFFECT Conductive Cosmic Crystal Your Arc abilities, Void abilities, and weapons with Dark Ether Reaper origin trait do bonus damage to targets that are affected by a Stasis debuff.



Boost: Increase bonus damage to combatants affected by a Stasis debuff. Served Cold Picking up a Stasis Shard grants you class ability energy. Picking up a Void Breach grants you melee energy. Kinetic Impacts Sustained damage with a Power Grenade Launcher causes the combatants to emit a shockwave that damages nearby combatants. This shockwave can stun Unstoppable Champions. Unknown Mod 1 This artifact mod has yet to be revealed, but we should know more about it in the near future, so be sure to check back! Unknown Mod 2 This artifact mod has yet to be revealed, but we should know more about it in the near future, so be sure to check back!

Best Slayer Baron Apothecary Satchel artifact mods

Dexerto

Episode Revenant switches up the meta entirely with some of the most powerful artifact mods we’ve ever seen. Some of these are very strong and will single-handedly dictate what builds and weapons you use next season.

Here are the best artifact mods to use in Revenant Act 1 to become the most powerful Guardian possible:

MOD COLUMN WHY IT’S USEFUL Unstoppable Pulse Rifle 1 Pulse Rifles are already meta for primary weapon DPS, so the 25% overcharged damage bonus and ability to stun Unstoppable Champions make this mod an obvious choice. Overload Breechloaded Grenade Launcher 1 This artifact has a lot of mods that make Grenade Launchers much better, and this is no exception. More damage and the ability to stun Overload Champions? Yes please. Fell The Revenant 2 A flat damage increase against all Scorn enemies is never a bad thing to have, especially since the season is very much Scorn themed, so there will be plenty for you to shoot. Rapid Impacts 2 The slow reloads are one of the most frustrating parts of using Grenade Launchers, so a mod that reduces that with no additional effort required is a great choice. Wind Chill 3 Allows you to build fast stacks of Frost Armor with ease, which provides up to an additional 22.5% damage resistance. That’s incredible considering all you have to do is get precision kills with an SMG. Power From Pain 3 You can upkeep practically infinite Devour with this and Concussive Reload working together, giving Void builds an unbelievable amount of sustain next season. Trace Evidence 3 By far the best option for Arc builds, this produces endless Ionic Traces, giving you lots of ability energy and Armor Charge. Debilitating Wave 4 This mod gives melee builds free add clear and utility by adding a damaging shockwave that debuff enemies to all successful Finishers. A simple but effective choice that Hunters and Titans should consider using. Concussive Reload 4 This is the strongest mod on Revenant’s artifact, as Concussive Reload allows you to weaken enemies and deal 30% more damage by just using a Grenade Launcher. The boosted version even reloads stowed weapons, allowing for some crazy DPS rotations. Kinetic Impacts 5 Adds an additional shockwave comparable to Kinetic Tremors, giving your Grenade Launchers more add clear potential. This is especially useful for clearing adds while dealing boss damage at the same time.

That’s everything you need to know about the Episode Revenant artifact mods. For more Destiny 2 content, check out Best PvE Weapons and Best PvP Weapons, as well as the current Exotic Mission Rotator schedule and what Xur is selling.