Warzone Season 1 Black Ops Cold War LIVE: News, leaks & guides

Activision and Treyarch will be integrating Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1, with an update to introduce a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone.
Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, or PC – Warzone can be downloaded as a free game on their respective stores.
Unlike possibly any other Call of Duty title to date, the battle royale game has hooked everything from a casual gamer to the pro players since it was first released with Modern Warfare back in March.
Now, on December 16, it’s set to undergo one of the biggest content overhauls yet. Below we’ll be posting all of the latest news drops, patch notes information, streamer reactions and original guides for Warzone Season 1.
Warzone Season 1 live updates from Dexerto
Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized
December 15, 7:39pm ET
As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.
All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.
Following the Season One update tonight, the Progressions of Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare will all be tied together.
The Warzone Season 1 update won’t be going live with the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer one on December 15. The battle royale changes will be shipped out on December 16/17 when Season 1 actually launches.
PT: 8pm December 16
ET: 11pm December 16
GMT: 4am December 17
AEDT: 3pm December 17
Treyarch and Activision are on the cusp of launching Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means a massive update has been released that made major changes to both games.
Season One is finally arriving on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and while most of the attention is on all of the new content that’s on its way, a patch has been released that’s implemented adjustments to the games’ core areas.
When does Black Ops Cold War Season One launch?
The big Season One update for Black Ops Cold War is set to launch at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET / 7 AM GMT on December 15/16.
Here’s all you need to know for the Black Ops Cold War side of the update, including Multiplayer and Zombies.
Global
Battle Pass
Up to 100 tiers of unlockable items available in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One, including two free weapons (Mac-10 at Tier 15, Groza at Tier 31), plus new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, War Tracks, 1300 COD Points, 2XP Tokens, and more.
Black Ops Cold War Battle Pass System progress can be earned in Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare at the start of Season One.
Unlocked Vehicle Skins will be unique to each game (Black Ops Cold War and Warzone).
Progression
Cross-Game Progression
Player progression will be synchronized across Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare at the start of Season One based on your current Season Level in Black Ops Cold War.
All previous unlocks from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare (weapons, Perks, Scorestreaks, or Killstreaks) will remain unlocked.
1,000 new Season Levels available at the start of Season One after completing Military Ranks.