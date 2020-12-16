Warzone Season 1 Black Ops Cold War LIVE: News, leaks & guides

Activision and Treyarch will be integrating Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1, with an update to introduce a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone.

Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PS5, or PC – Warzone can be downloaded as a free game on their respective stores.

Unlike possibly any other Call of Duty title to date, the battle royale game has hooked everything from a casual gamer to the pro players since it was first released with Modern Warfare back in March.

Now, on December 16, it’s set to undergo one of the biggest content overhauls yet. Below we’ll be posting all of the latest news drops, patch notes information, streamer reactions and original guides for Warzone Season 1.

Warzone Season 1 live updates from Dexerto

Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized

December 15, 7:39pm ET

As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.

Following the Season One update tonight, the Progressions of Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare will all be tied together.



Following the Season One update tonight, the Progressions of Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare will all be tied together.

1,000 new levels will be available across all 3 games, as well as 4 new Prestige ranks.

When does Warzone Season 1 go live?

December 15, 7:33pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update won’t be going live with the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer one on December 15. The battle royale changes will be shipped out on December 16/17 when Season 1 actually launches.

PT: 8pm December 16

ET: 11pm December 16

GMT: 4am December 17

AEDT: 3pm December 17

To clarify, this download will go live at 11PM Pacific Time tonight in Black Ops Cold War.



Warzone's update is planned to go live 24 hours later at the start of Season One. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 15, 2020

Patch Notes: Warzone Season 1 update details revealed

December 15, 7:31pm ET

The patch notes for Warzone Season 1 are now live! The update is not expected to be shipped until December 16/17, depending on where you live.