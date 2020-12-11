Logo
What’s new in Warzone Season 1: Rebirth Island, new Gulags, modes, more

Published: 11/Dec/2020 3:52

by Isaac McIntyre
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War developers Treyarch have revealed all the details on Warzone Season 1, including all the details on new battle royale map Rebirth Island, new planned Gulag changes, a new ‘Resurgence’ game mode, and more.

Revenge, revolt, and revelations ⁠— those are the themes at play in the first Warzone season helmed by Treyarch in Black Ops Cold War. While the multiplayer side of the game will get a host of new maps ⁠— eight in total ⁠— and new guns, the battle royale is taking a sharp turn to a familiar island; that’s right, Warzone is finally set to get a second, slightly smaller map.

The season is based around Stitch’s plot for revenge against Adler. The CIA operative has been lured back to Rebirth Island, as his nemesis’ plans play out.

On top of the new map, Warzone will also be getting all the guns added to Black Ops Cold War, as well as a new mode, three operators, and a Gulag overhaul ⁠— here’s everything we know about Warzone Season 1, coming on Dec. 16, so far.

New Warzone map: Rebirth Island

The biggest new addition to Warzone in the first season of Black Ops Cold War is an entirely new battle royale map, “Rebirth Island,” the second for the series. The map is described as an “illicit Soviet base, shut down by the CIA in 1968.”

The facility was then restored by Vikhor Kuzmin ⁠— who is all the Season 1 operator ⁠— in 1984, in an attempt to continue testing the Nova 6 gas. Treyarch has promised “intense, close-quarter action,” in a similar style to Warzone’s mini-BR mode from earlier this year. Rebirth Island will likely have Trios and Quads playlists.

To celebrate the release of Warzone’s second map, Black Ops Cold War will also be adding a number of challenges for first-time players. These include Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, Stickers, a “Noxious” LMG blueprint, and more “secrets” too.

Warzone is finally adding its second battle royale map, Rebirth Island.
Season 1 Gulag changes: Verdansk & Rebirth Island

Warzone won’t just be seeing changes on the battlefield; the second-chance Gulag system will also be getting tweaked heading into Season 1. The biggest change is the addition of a new area ⁠— a Nuketown replica ⁠— to earn your freedom.

The design is described as a “makeshift replica of the original Nuketown map layout,” with parked buses, backyard barricades, trucks, and homes. The last Operator standing ⁠— or the one that grabs the flag ⁠— gets a second chance in Verdansk.

Season 1 will also add a totally new Gulag area, based on Rebirth Island. The second arena will be “deep below the surface” of the new map, in a prison block. This area was where poor prisons were experimented on during the height of the Cold War.

Prisoners will start in one of two hallways, before being sent into the middle to fight for a second chance. There are metal detectors scattered around too.

Warzone's gulags are getting an overhaul in the new Black Ops Cold War season.
New Warzone game mode: Resurgence

“Resurgence” will be the new game mode added to Warzone. Hosted only on Rebirth Island, the playlist focuses on “respawning as a key to victory.” Squads will gear up as normal, hunt each other down, and “seek revenge” on the island.

The rules are simple, listed here:

  • The Gulag is closed.
  • After taking out an enemy, you’ll gain “extreme clarity” on where the rest of their allies are, and be able to see where they’re located on the map.
  • Once the “Rebirth Countdown” reaches zero, all living squads will have their dead teammates brought back into the Warzone fight.

Those who have ever played the Alcatraz map in Blackout – CoD’s first battle royale released in 2018 – will realize that this is a very similar mode, without any of the Zombies, of course.

Three new Warzone operators

Black Ops Cold War Season One will be adding "Stitch" as a new operator.
Treyarch
Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin will be the first new Warzone operator added in Season 1.

Warzone’s first season in Black Ops Cold War will be adding three new operators, including the villainous Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin, who has a grudge with story hero Russell Adler.

Stitch is the only operator who will be available at launch on December 16. The other two operators will be added as the Season 1 story progresses into 2021.

  • Stitch ⁠— available from December 16
  • Song (NATO) ⁠— to be released mid-season.
  • Vargas (Warsaw Pact) ⁠— to be released mid-season.

Treyarch also confirmed, from this point on, all Black Ops Cold War ops will be added to Warzone “once any necessary unlock challenges are completed.”

Warzone Season 1 vehicle: Attack Helicopter

Finally, Warzone players will soon be able to bring death from above on Verdansk and Rebirth Island, with the Attack Helicopter. This “airborne menace” is similar to the usual helicopter, but with a belt-fed minigun added on both sides.

So there you have it ⁠— everything Treyarch will be adding in Season 1. 

More interested in the multiplayer side of things? Don’t worry, we’ve broken down everything being added on that side too. And finally, get caught up with Warzone’s story in a brand new trailer, which debuted during The Game Awards 2020.

The new season is set to be released on Wednesday, December 16, as part of the Black Ops Cold War update going live on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

What’s new in Black Ops Cold War Season 1: maps, weapons, modes

Published: 11/Dec/2020 2:02 Updated: 11/Dec/2020 2:23

by Andrew Amos
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1 gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is coming, and Call of Duty players should brace themselves. All of the new content was shown off at the Game Awards, and it’s going to be an early Christmas present for all come December 16.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is going to push a bunch of huge changes to the base game, Warzone, and more. Dropping on December 16, it’s going to be one hell of a Christmas present for Call of Duty players.

If you thought a lot was coming, be prepared to have your expectations blown away. Eight new maps, five new weapons, six new game modes, and that’s only considering the base game. Here’s a rundown of what you can expect.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 roadmap

Eight new maps

There’s a whole bunch of new battlegrounds to test your mettle on coming in Black Ops Cold War Season 1. Even ignoring Warzone’s Rebirth Island, there’s eight new maps across a variety of game modes.

With the release of Gunfight in Season 1, four fresh maps will be making an entry purely for the gamemode: Game Show, ICBM, KGB, and U-Bahn.

Raid in Black Ops Cold WarBlack Ops Cold War Season 1 is filled with old favorites as well as entirely new content.

There’s three 6v6 maps on the way too, including some old favorites. Raid, a staple of the Black Ops titles, is making its way back. The Pines and Nuketown ‘84 Holiday are also coming, with the latter putting a festive spin ⁠— albeit a deadly one ⁠— on the popular map.

Keen to jump into Fireteam? There’s a new map titled Sanatorium. Based in the Ural Plans, it centers around a “hotel” which players have to fight around, and for.

Groza gameplay in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The Groza is an all-new AR coming next season.

Five new weapons

No matter if you prefer SMGs, ARs, or shotguns, there’s a new weapon for you in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

The MAC 10 SMG features “moderate damage…and improved handling speeds,” and can be unlocked through the Season 1 battle pass. The same goes for the Groza assault rifle “with excellent handling speeds and solid damage.”

The Streetsweeper boasts the fastest fire rate of any shotgun, and is “designed to clear out rooms of multiple foes.” There’s also two new melees in the chunky Sledgehammer and the more discreet Wakizashi.

You can earn these weapons by completing a related challenge, or by purchasing a bundle with a blueprint from the weapon family when it drops in-game.

Stitch in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Stitch is the biggest new Operator coming.

Three new Operators

There are three new Operators coming from two different factions arriving in the new update too. Stitch, the Russian Warsaw Pact member, is the headline act: fitting considering he’s just been installed back at Rebirth Island.

Bulldozer and Zeyna are two NATO Operators that are coming later in Season 1 too.

New game modes

Six new game modes ⁠— both fun and serious ⁠— are coming in Black Ops Cold War. Top of the list for most would be the fan-favorite Prop Hunt game mode. A staple of previous titles, the party mode will be a hit over the holiday season.

Gunfight is also making its entry into Black Ops Cold War. There are four new 2v2 maps for the gamemode, and it runs the same as the Modern Warfare version.

Prop Hunt in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Prop Hunt is returning in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Combined Arms: Hardpoint is going to double the amount of players in a match to 12v12, while Dropkick is going to be a fast, frantic game of suitcase football.

Plus, if you’re more into Zombies, there two modes for you: Cranked and Jingle Hells. The latter is obviously Christmas-themed, while Cranked requires balance between mowing down enemies, and waiting too long for the next horde.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 drops on December 16.